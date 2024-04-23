Coral microbiome offers early warning signs of stress in coral reefs

Imagine a vibrant underwater metropolis, teeming with life and color. This is the coral reef, a complex ecosystem that supports a quarter of all marine life.

But beneath the dazzling surface lies a hidden world, a symphony of microbial life that plays a vital role in the reef’s health. Recent studies published shed light on this unseen orchestra, revealing how these tiny organisms conduct the health of the reef.

Microbial Maestros: Keeping the Coral in Tune

(Photo : DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Corals themselves are a marvel of nature – a partnership between a polyp, a soft-bodied animal, and microscopic algae called zooxanthellae.

These algae provide the coral with energy through photosynthesis, but the relationship is delicate. When stressed by environmental changes like rising water temperatures, corals can expel the algae, leading to coral bleaching – a sickly white appearance that signifies the breakdown of the coral-algae partnership. This is where the microbial community steps in.

Researchers have discovered that a diverse and healthy microbiome, the collection of microbes living within the coral, is essential for coral resilience.

These microbes act like tiny shields, protecting the coral from pathogens and helping it cope with stress. They also play a crucial role in nutrient cycling, ensuring the coral has access to the essential elements it needs to thrive.

The study in Microbiome Journal analyzes the specific composition of this microbial community. They found that corals with a higher abundance of beneficial bacteria were more resistant to bleaching. This suggests that manipulating the microbiome could be a potential strategy for coral conservation.

Going deeper: Coral Microbes as Early Warning Signs

Beyond their role in direct coral health, researchers are also exploring the potential of coral microbes as early indicators of ecosystem stress. A recent study published in Phys.org investigated the impact of ocean acidification on coral reef microbes.

Ocean acidification is a worrying consequence of climate change, caused by the increased absorption of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by the oceans. This makes the ocean water more acidic, which can have detrimental effects on marine life, including corals.

The researchers in this study looked at coral reefs near volcanic vents, where the water is naturally more acidic. They compared the microbial communities of these reefs to those in nearby reefs with normal pH levels.

Interestingly, they found that the microbes in the reefs with higher CO2 levels were more similar to the microbes found in the surrounding sediment.

This suggests that changes in the composition of the microbial community could be an early warning sign of stress on the coral reef ecosystem.

By monitoring these microbial communities, scientists may be able to identify reefs at risk before the damaging effects of ocean acidification become apparent. This could be a valuable tool for conservation efforts, allowing scientists to target interventions to protect vulnerable reefs.

The hidden world of coral reef microbes is proving to be a fascinating and complex one. By unraveling the secrets of this microbial orchestra, we gain a deeper appreciation for the delicate balance of the coral reef ecosystem.

This newfound knowledge can empower us to develop strategies to protect these vital underwater cities for generations to come.

Paw Mozter, Nature World News, 17 April 2024. Press release.

