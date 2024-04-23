Morris County Celebrates Small Business Week with Emphasis on Partnership and Collaboration
Morris County Unites to Provide Programs Fostering a Thriving Small Business Community
We have worked tirelessly to craft an ecosystem that works in harmony to bring premier state, even national, best practices to the small business community we represent and serve.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris County is proud to announce the celebration of 2024 Morris County Small Business Week, featuring events highlighting the importance of small businesses and the collaborative efforts to support their growth and success. From April 29 through May 3, 2024, the community will come together to recognize the vital role of small businesses in driving economic prosperity and fostering vibrant communities.
— Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance
Small Business Week in Morris County is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration. Sponsored by First Bank and Morristown Airport (MMU), and presented in partnership by the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance), the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), the New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University, the United States Small Business Administration, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Morris County Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, and several local chambers of commerce including Madison, Chatham, Parsippany, Roxbury, and Start Up Move Up Morris, this week-long celebration highlights the importance of working together to support small businesses.
Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance), expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "We have worked tirelessly to craft an ecosystem that works in harmony to bring premier state, even national, best practices to the small business community we represent and serve. Small Business Week is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and providing resources for the success of local entrepreneurs."
“Small Business Week highlights our year-round commitment to supporting and empowering small businesses. Through our partnership with the Alliance, we are able to offer opportunities for businesses to have access to the resources and information that they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace," said Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.
Allison Slater, Executive Director of the Chatham Area Chamber of Commerce, shared her perspective on the importance of Small Business Week, stating, “We are an organization dedicated to supporting small local businesses, therefore our role is to share available resources with our members to help them grow and enhance their business and expand their professional network. Small business owners do not always have the bandwidth or capacity to seek out resources on their own, so it is our job to bring the resources to them."
In emphasizing the significance of Small Business Week, Karen Giambra, Executive Director of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce said, "Supporting Small Business Week is about recognizing the importance of small businesses in our economy and society and showing appreciation for the individuals and communities that make them thrive. Our partnership with the Alliance plays a crucial role in supporting the growth and success of small businesses in our community by providing access to resources, networking opportunities, advocacy, promotion, and education."
John Blackstock, SBA New Jersey District Director, underscores the alignment with both national and state Small Business Week initiatives, affirming, " We want NJ to realize our team is focused and committed to helping business owners and entrepreneurs. The New Jersey Small Business Administration’s District Office is committed to serving the almost one million small businesses in NJ. We want to engage entrepreneurs and business owners and share our resources with them. We collaborate with our network of Strategic Resource Partners which allows entrepreneurs to access counseling and training to help them with most business-related challenges and obstacles. Many business owners and entrepreneurs don’t know what they don’t know. One of my goals as the District Director is to help business owner navigate the myriad of business issues to help then work on their business vice in it, and to find opportunities to start, grow, maintain, and sustain their businesses. Small Business is the backbone of the economy, and our economy is only as strong as our small businesses."
These complimentary events offer attendees a chance to gain insights into various aspects of business management, marketing strategies, funding opportunities, and essential resources available to small businesses in Morris County.
For more information about Morris County Small Business Week and to view the full schedule of events, please visit https://morriscountyalliance.org/msbw24.
About Start Up Move Up Morris
Start-Up Move Up Morris is a collaborative program led by the Morris County Economic Development Corporation and Morris County Economic Development Alliance designed to drive the growth of the Morris County Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Start-Up Move Up Morris provides a comprehensive suite of programs and services to help early-stage and emerging market businesses thrive in Morris County’s vibrant economy.
About the Morris County Economic Development Alliance
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) is a 501c3 Nonprofit organization committed to providing market-centric solutions and building strong relationships which drive tourism, community, and regionalized economic development through effective private-public partnerships.
About the Morris County Economic Development Corporation
The Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is a Private-Public Partnership focused on driving economic growth in Morris County, New Jersey. MCEDC is a Division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, a 501c6 Non-Profit.
About National Small Business Week
For more than 60 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, which acknowledges the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year, National Small Business Week takes place April 28 – May 4, 2024, and is when SBA officially recognizes their hard work, ingenuity, and dedication, including their contributions to the economy.
Katherine OHara
The O'Hara Project
+1 973-975-0532
email us here