Porch Group Media Launches Consumer Insight Data on Snowflake Marketplace
By leveraging the capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud, we're able to provide our clients with access to high-quality consumer data, enabling them to optimize their marketing efforts.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porch Group Media, a leading provider of audience and marketing solutions, announced the launch of its consumer insight data on Snowflake Marketplace. This new integration will provide marketers with access to a broad collection of unique audiences and attributes.
— Michelle Taves, GM of Porch Group Media
Porch Group Media, leveraging the Data Cloud platform from Snowflake, provides comprehensive insights on over 217 million consumers aged 18 and above in the United States to joint customers. Featuring more than 315 data points, marketers can select from a diverse range of options including contact data, household demographics, presence of children, mortgage data, homeownership status, lifestyle categories, interests, hobbies, shopping behavior segments, and in-market intent.
"By leveraging the capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud, we're able to provide our clients with access to high-quality consumer data, enabling them to optimize their marketing efforts and drive tangible results," said Michelle Taves, GM of Porch Group Media.
Porch Group Media has consistently been ranked highest among data providers for data accuracy in key categories by data intelligence company Truthset. According to Todd Dziedzic, Head of Media at Porch Group Media, “With the launch of this new consumer data catalog, Porch Group Media reaffirms its dedication to revolutionizing the way businesses connect with their target audiences through high-quality data insights.”
For more information about Porch Group Media and its consumer data catalog on the Snowflake Data Cloud, please visit Porch Group Media on Snowflake or contact Porch Group Media.
About Porch Group Media
Porch Group Media is a leading provider of comprehensive audience, activation, and attribution solutions designed to create a competitive edge in today’s evolving landscape. With a deep history and expertise in first party data management and audience creation, Porch Group Media specializes in movers, homebuyers, and property insights, along with providing consumer segments, shopping intent, and automotive audiences. Discover the difference with Porch Group Media, where innovation meets impact, and data-driven success is the standard. Visit: https://porchgroupmedia.com/
Larisa Bedgood
Porch Group Media
lbedgood@porchgroupmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter