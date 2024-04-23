ECSE to host DEAP in St Kitts-Nevis in June 2024

(Press release) The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) will host an in-person session of the acclaimed Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, St. Kitts-Nevis over the period 17th– 19th June 2024.

The DEAP, which is offered jointly by the ECSE and the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), is an advanced director training course, aimed at preparing directors for the important role that they play in the governance of corporations.

Further details and registration for this programme could be accessed from the ECSE’s website at www.ecseonline.com, or by contacting the ECSE by e-mail: info@ecseonline.com; or by telephone: 869 466 7192.