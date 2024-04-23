Watermelon Eating Competition & Roast Corn Eating Competition to promote consumption of local produce at 2024 Agriculture Open Day

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23 April 2024): The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources St. Kitts is exploring creative and innovative avenues that can help to promote local produce at the 29th edition of the Agriculture Open Day later this week.

In an interview with the Ministry’s Media and Communication Unit, Fisheries Assistant and Chair of the Agriculture Open Day Entertainment Subcommittee, Ashadi Duncan explained why the planning committee introduced this element of entertainment to the fair last year, with a decision to enhance the competition in 2024.

She said, “By hosting a watermelon eating competition and a roast corn eating contest at the Open Day, we can showcase and promote locally grown fruits and vegetables which helps to raise awareness about the importance of supporting local farmers and buying fresh, seasonal produce. In other words, showing the true meaning of “eat local, buy local”.

Ms. Duncan also explained how the competitions bring people together, creating a fun and inclusive experience for all.

“We also wanted to add another heightened level of entertainment after seeing how well the watermelon eating competition was received last year and so we added the roast corn eating this year as part of our interactive and engaging activities that can attract a diverse audience whether you are an elder, young adult or in between”, she expressed.

The 29th annual Agriculture Open Day scheduled for Thursday and Friday will also feature musical entertainment by DJ Sugar Bowl, DJ Shaggy, EK the Real Right, Tobap and the Limitless Band, Upset Squad and the Nu Vybes Band International.

The family friendly event will also see the addition of a fun zone decked out with trampolines and inflatable bouncing houses for children to enjoy at the highly anticipated event which is set to take place at the Basseterre Valley National Park along the Kim Collins Highway.