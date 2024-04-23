Western Cape supports transformation of agricultural sector

Over the past five years, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) has supported 170 smallholder and commercial farmers. One of these is Chamomile Farming Enterprise, owned by Wadea and Achmat Brinkhuis. The farm was started in 2003 with 100 egg layers and has seen significant growth with the farm currently producing 30 000 eggs per day from 35 000 egg layers.

The farm's eggs are distributed via Nu-laid who are responsible for the grading, sorting and distribution to the retail chain stores. Additionally, the farm is also distributing vegetables to Freshmark (Shoprite & Checkers) and other markets daily including Philippi Vegetable Packers.

The WCDoA has assisted Chamomile Farming with two chicken houses, agricultural inputs for the vegetable section, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a generator to minimise the impact of load shedding on the business. The farm’s employees have also been enabled to attend various conferences and training opportunities, including on-farm extension and advisory services.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, says the WCDoA’s Producer and Development Programme supports smallholder and commercial farmers. “Our programme is geared towards supporting the transformation of the agricultural sector for increased productivity and actively contributes to economic growth, inclusion, equality and the creation of dignified work.”

Minister Meyer continued, “We aim to create an enabling environment to leverage investment (both human and financial) from the private sector and commodity organisations, create linkages within the three spheres of government and forge strategic partnerships to achieve greater impact.”

Wadea and Achmat Brinkhuis are grateful for the support that they are getting from the WCDoA. Wadea Brinkhuis said, “The basket of support from the WCDoA has been critical in developing our business. It has assisted us in understanding the industry, helped us keep operating despite load shedding and we are excited that we have been able to develop job opportunities for those in our communities.”

“Besides the Western Cape Government, we have also come to value the contribution and partnership we have received from commodity organisations such as the South African Poultry Association in the growth of our farming enterprise. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered their support. Through these types of partnerships we can achieve much more,” added Achmat Brinkhuis.

“Wadea and Achmat, as well as their two sons, have successfully leveraged the support provided by the Western Cape Government to establish a sustainable agri-business. They have also ensured through effective succession planning that their next generation is positioned to grow and further develop the farm,” concluded Minister Meyer.

