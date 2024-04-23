Submit Release
Minister Gwede Mantashe hands over schools and power sub-stations in bojanala district Municipality, 25 Apr

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will on Thursday, 25 April 2024, officially hand over Four (04) Social and Labour Plan (SLP) Projects in the Bojanala District Municipality, North West Province.

The projects were constructed by Glencore, Samancor, and Sibanye-Stillwater as part of their Social and Labour Plan projects.Sibanye-Stillwater constructed two schools, namely, the new Majakaneng Primary School and the Leokeng High School, whereas Glencore and Samancor expanded the Modderfontein and Arnoldistad power sub-stations respectively.

The Social and Labour Plan (SLP) is implemented to enhance the quality of life in mine communities and to ensure that holders of mining rights and production rights contribute towards the socio-economic development of the areas in which they operate, as provided for in the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Minister Mantashe will be joined by Ms Viola Motsumi; MEC for Basic Education, Acting Executive Mayor of Bojanala District Municipality, Cllr V.N Makhaula, Senior Managers from Samancor, Glencore, and Sibanye-Stillwater.

Members of the media are invited to join the official handover of the projects as follows:

Event 1: Official handover of the New Majakaneng Primary School
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 08h00
Venue: Majakaneng village

Event 2: Official handover of Leokeng Primary School
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Leokeng village

Event 3: Launch of Modderfontein substation
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Buffelspoort

Event 4: Launch of Arnoldistad sub-station
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: Samancor Western Chrome Mine, Buffelspoort

To RSVP, contact :
Mr Johannes Mokobane 
Cell: 0827663674 
E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:
E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi 
Cell: 082 359 5584 

