Join workshop on financial literacy organised by Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan are inviting young people in the country to a workshop on financial literacy on 30 April.

The event, organised as part of the European Year of Skills initiative, aims to develop young people’s basic financial skills.

The YEAs invite students, schoolchildren, and other young people seeking to enhance their financial literacy to participate and gain insights that will contribute to their long-term financial well-being.

The session will be conducted in-person by YEAs and a guest speaker, focusing on topics such as the Time Value of Money (TVM), the impact of broader economic concepts like inflation and interest rates, and effective budget management on both personal and professional levels.

Registration is open until 28 April, 23:59. To register, please fill this online form.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

