Date: June 13, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

Presentations will:

Describe the Mission and Vision of the Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS).

Discuss the basic elements needed for a bioanalytical lab to successfully undergo an FDA inspection.

Provide an overview of compliance programs dealing with inspections of facilities that perform Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), Animal Rule (AR), In Vivo Clinical Bioavailability (BA) -Bioequivalence (BE), In Vivo Analytical Bioavailability-Bioequivalence Studies.

Engage attendees to work through case studies representative of the above programs.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals who submit INDs, NDAs, BLAs and ANDAs that include bioanalytical study data.

Regulatory affairs professionals who are involved in GLP-regulated nonclinical laboratory studies and Animal Rule studies data.

Researchers involved in regulated bioanalysis.

Sponsors planning studies involving bioanalysis.

Industry professionals associated analytical laboratories that involve bioanalysis.

TOPICS COVERED

Expectations during BA/BE Inspections – Immunogenicity, Clinical, Clinical Endpoints and Analytical Clinical Programs.

Overview of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) /Animal Rule (AR) Compliance Programs and inspections.

Understanding of OSIS BA/BE Program that includes BA Studies 505b2, BE studies, In Vitro BE studies and immunogenicity studies.

Gain a better understanding of reserve sample requirements.

Discuss case studies representing the different compliance programs.

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

