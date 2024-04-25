Maven Collective Marketing Triumphs with Sweeping Clutch Awards as Top Women-Owned Digital Firm in 2024

Award-winning Team at Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leading digital agency spearheaded by Erica Hakonson, celebrates a remarkable achievement, earning an array of global recognition from Clutch in 2024. These prestigious recognitions highlight the agency's dominant presence in the digital marketing sector, celebrating its innovative approach and commitment to advancing women's leadership in technology.



This year, Maven Collective Marketing has been honored with titles across a wide range of digital marketing categories globally, including:

• Top Content Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top Digital Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top Digital Strategy Company Women Owned

• Top Email Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top Event Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top Experiential Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top Inbound Marketing Company Women Owned

• Top PPC Company Women Owned

• Top Product Branding Company Women Owned

• Top SEM Company Women Owned

• Top SEO Company Women Owned

Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing, expressed immense pride in the team's achievements, acknowledging their relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to empowering women in tech. "These Clutch awards are a testament to our collective effort and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions," Hakonson states. "We are particularly honored to be recognized as a women-led agency, and we remain dedicated to fostering a more diverse and inclusive environment within the technology industry."

Under Hakonson's strategic leadership, Maven Collective Marketing continues to redefine the benchmarks for success, inclusivity, and innovation in the digital marketing arena. The agency stands as a beacon, inspiring progress toward a more diverse and equitable landscape within the tech sector.

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.