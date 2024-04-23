Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pramipexole Teva, pramipexole, Date of authorisation: 18/12/2008, Revision: 23, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Pramipexole Teva, pramipexole, is a dopamine agonist, which imitates the action of dopamine. Dopamine is a messenger substance in the parts of the brain that control movement and coordination. In patients with Parkinson’s disease, the cells that produce dopamine begin to die and the amount of dopamine in the brain decreases. The patients then lose their ability to control their movements reliably. Pramipexole stimulates the brain as dopamine would, so that patients can control their movement and have fewer of the signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking, stiffness and slowness of movement.

