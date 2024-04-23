LNG Energy Group Announces Signing of Contracts

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LNGEG Growth I Corp., has entered into binding agreements for the operation of certain blocks onshore in South America. Further information is expected to be provided as soon as it is available.



About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

