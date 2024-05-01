Miguel Adao Appointed President and CEO of Voler Systems as Walt Maclay Moves to Chairman of the Board
Voler Systems is announcing both the appointment of a new President and CEO, as well as a new role for the Founder and outgoing President
I am proud of the achievements of our team and believe that Miguel is the right leader to guide the company towards continued success.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Voler Systems, a leader in electronic design for medical devices, wearables and IoT devices, proudly announces the appointment of Miguel Adao as its new President and CEO. Walt Maclay, Voler founder and outgoing President, will become Chairman of the Board. This change marks a significant milestone as Voler celebrates 45 years of engineering excellence, underscoring its commitment to continued innovation in the industry.
Miguel Adao, who joined Voler Systems in May of 2022, has been a key figure in the company’s recent success. Under his leadership as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Voler achieved unprecedented growth in 2023, with a remarkable 52% year-on-year surge in bookings and a 46% increase in revenue. Miguel’s leadership in strategic expansion brought on board additional technical sales experts, contributing to the successful delivery of 88 projects, with a 95% on-time and on-budget completion rate over the past couple of years.
Speaking on the transition, Miguel expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Voler Systems into its next chapter of growth. “I am honored to be given this opportunity to build on the legacy of excellence established by Walt Maclay. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and further expanding our reach in the verticals that we support.”
Walt’s visionary leadership since founding Strawberry Tree Inc., the parent company of Voler Systems, in 1979, has been instrumental in the company’s success. Voler’s active client portfolio is as diverse as it is prestigious. It includes Fortune 100 companies, a top-3 global university*, and startups/scaleups across the medical, industrial and consumer sectors.
Voler Systems: At the Forefront of Technology
Walt Maclay’s guidance over more than 800 projects in four-and-a-half decades has allowed Voler Systems to stand out in the tech landscape for its comprehensive hardware, firmware and software development capabilities. The company’s expertise spans the full spectrum of FDA classifications for medical devices, from low-risk Class I devices such as electronic patches and handheld surgical instruments to high-risk Class III devices critical for sustaining life. This expertise underscores Voler’s commitment to advancing healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes.
In the realm of wearables, Voler has been a pioneer in developing devices for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), fitness trackers and monitors, and smart textiles. These innovations have enhanced user experiences and have opened new avenues for health monitoring and interactive technology.
And the Internet of Things (IoT) is another area where Voler Systems shines, with a portfolio rich in case studies demonstrating the company’s ability to deliver smart, connected solutions. From enhancing operational efficiency to enabling new user interactions, Voler’s IoT projects in the industrial space showcase its breadth of design services expertise, and ability to solve complex challenges.
Voler’s engineering capabilities are broad and deep, covering sensors, motion control, wireless connectivity, power management, firmware and software applications, and both analog and digital circuits, including FPGAs. This technical range allows Voler to tailor their approach precisely to client needs, ensuring that every project is delivered successfully.
Leadership for the Future
Reflecting on the company’s achievements and future, Walt stated, “Miguel's vision aligns perfectly with the foundation of excellence we’ve built at Voler. I am proud of the achievements of our team and believe that Miguel is the right leader to guide the company towards continued success. As Chairman of the Board, I will provide support and guidance to ensure a smooth transition.”
As Voler Systems embarks on this new chapter, the company reaffirms its commitment to exceeding customer expectations through innovation, quality, and service. Voler remains dedicated to its mission of “On time, on budget, easy to manufacture”, and to its role as a trusted advisor. The company is currently recruiting for Sales and Engineering roles to support its continued growth.
Please refer to this short video on Voler Systems for additional color.
About Miguel Adao
Miguel brings over three decades of marketing, sales and management experience, having run initiatives for well-known organizations like Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Procter & Gamble and Pepsi. He has also assisted two privately-held companies in their preparations for successful IPO's. Miguel has a doctorate in Business Administration as well as a degree in Computer Engineering. A native of Portugal, he has lived in eight countries and is fluent in five languages. Miguel lives in San Diego, California, with his wife, Lyndie, and their children, Olivia and Nico.
About Walt Maclay
Walt Maclay, founder of Voler Systems and now its Chairman of the Board, is a noted figure in Silicon Valley for his work in sensors, wearables and wireless communication. With a career highlighted by leadership roles, including past President of the Professional and Technical Consultants Association (PATCA) and senior life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Walt’s influence extends across the tech community. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University.
*According to US News & World Report
