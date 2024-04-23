Maryland CareerQuest Connects Area Students with Training and Education Opportunities for Hands-On Careers

Lincoln Tech is an event sponsor as schools, employers gather to help build the next generation of skilled workers.

Parsippany, NJ, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, is a sponsor of Maryland CareerQuest 2024, seeking to raise awareness of the career opportunities in hands-on trades and the training required to attain those roles. The event at the Live! Hotel in Hanover, MD on Monday, April 29 beginning at 10am will feature a keynote address by Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

More than 1,200 high school students, veterans of the Armed Forces, and adult career changers from the Baltimore and Washington, DC metro areas are expected to attend the event.

Maryland CareerQuest 2024 will include workshops led by industry representatives, outlining the opportunities in today’s job market and detailing the qualifications job seekers will need. Lincoln Tech, other career schools, and community colleges will assist attendees in determining what types of career training programs are available to them. A representative from the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Office is also expected to be on hand, hosting a workshop on the benefits of completing the Free Application for Federal Student Assistance (FAFSA).

Earlier this year, Lincoln Tech was awarded a $50,000 grant through the Maryland Department of Labor to coordinate the first Maryland CareerQuest, which is expected to become an annual event. In addition to Lincoln Tech, sponsors include Mazda, Republic Services, Marriott Hotels and others. Schools and other organizations including Fortis College, Prince Georges Community College, North American Trade Schools, and Local Union 486 - Plumbers & Steamfitters will also be in attendance as sponsors of the event.

The event is focused on four key career tracks: transportation, skilled trades, hospitality, and healthcare. Students will have the opportunity to explore each of these tracks and network with representatives and career advisors from each industry.

As the majority of today’s high school students are steered towards “one-size-fits-all” 4-year college programs, critical hands-on positions – most of which don’t require a 4-year degree – are going unfilled. For example, the automotive, electrical, HVAC, welding, healthcare, cosmetology and culinary arts fields are projected to add more than 100,000 positions across Maryland in the next 10 years*.

With so many positions available, not only in Maryland but across the country, this skills gap can only be overcome by educating and assisting students in seeking out training to build in-demand skills for rewarding careers that can have a tremendous impact on the economic outlook for the cities and states that depend on these professionals. The skilled workforce is also a significant driver of the nation’s overall economic health.

"Maryland CareerQuest ‘24 goes beyond the four-year degree," says Frank Galindo, AVP of Public Relations for Lincoln Tech. "We're showcasing the vast career opportunities across transportation, healthcare, IT, the media arts, cosmetology and more, alongside the training programs that can get you there. Whether you're a student, adult learner, or veteran, CareerQuest is your chance to explore these exciting fields and find a path to success, without the crushing burden of student debt. By connecting Marylanders with the right opportunities, we can address the critical need for skilled workers in our state's growing economy."

For more information or to register for the event, visit marylandcareerquest.com.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of April 9, 2024.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Peter Tahinos Lincoln Educational Services 973-766-9656 PTahinos@lincolntech.edu