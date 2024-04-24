Arq Securities' Liquidity.io Receives FINRA CMA Approval for Blockchain ATS to Tokenize Securities on Polygon
Arq Securities' Liquidity.io Digital ATS Simplifies Private Securities Trading on Blockchain.NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arq Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of satschel, Inc, has achieved a significant milestone with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) CMA approval for its groundbreaking digital Alternative Trading System (ATS), Liquidity.io. This approval marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of securities issuance and trading, as Arq Securities introduces an innovative platform designed to facilitate the exchange of private securities. With several hundred million in letters of intent, Liquidity.io will launch in June with a large pipeline of opportunities to come onto the platform this year.
Liquidity.io represents a new standard in digital securities marketplaces. Among Liquidity.io's standout features is its ability to streamline the issuance and trading processes, eliminating the complexities and costly intermediaries traditionally associated with asset minting and issuance. With its intuitive interface and no-code API builder for quick custom integrations, Liquidity.io empowers issuers with unparalleled efficiency on the Polygon blockchain.
Unlike other ATS platforms, Liquidity.io looks to partner with traditional brokers and provide them trading commissions in perpetuity with its proprietary technology Transaction Slice™. Through its Transaction Slice™ model, registered issuers and brokers can unlock significant value receiving commissions every time that asset trades. Each transaction conducted on Liquidity.io generates a slice that instantly compensates that broker in dollars, returned to the registered issuer and the selling broker via a structured contract arrangement, ensuring sustained value creation.
"The FINRA CMA approval of Arq Securities digital ATS signals a transformative shift in digital securities trading," remarked Dave Sukoff, CEO of Arq Securities. "Our platform's unique Transaction Slice™ model enhances value creation for issuers and brokers, fostering a dynamic marketplace ecosystem. We are excited to introduce this innovative solution to the financial industry."
The potential of Liquidity.io's Transaction Slice™ shared pool serves as a compelling incentive for issuers and brokers, and aims to attract participation from institutions, private companies, and accredited investors. With Arq Securities’ tokenization capabilities, the platform will facilitate trading in both debt and equity of private assets.
Liquidity.io arrives at a time of remarkable growth in the global tokenization market, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 19% in the short term, with significant expansion expected through 2030. Arq Securities, through Liquidity.io, is positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning opportunity and drive innovation within the digital securities landscape.
About Arq Securities:
Arq Securities, a subsidiary of satschel, Inc, is at the forefront of financial technology, dedicated to reshaping the future of securities trading through innovation and efficiency. With a focus on digital asset tokenization and alternative trading systems, Arq Securities is committed to empowering issuers, brokers, and investors with cutting-edge platforms and solutions.
