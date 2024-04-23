Attorney General Bonta Announces 24 Arrests as Part of Child Sexual Predator Apprehension Operation in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrests of 24 suspects as part of a three-day multiagency operation that targeted child predators. Operation “Spring Cleaning” targeted adults seeking to sexually exploit children and victims of sex trafficking, using undercover agents and detectives posing as minors on various social media platforms and websites commonly used by predators. From March 27 to 29, the Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team (HT/SPAT), along with Homeland Security Investigations, partnered with 21 law enforcement agencies and a total of 90 officers to conduct the operation.

“Our determination to fight sexual exploitation and human trafficking remains unwavering because even one person being exploited is unacceptable,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In California, we have zero tolerance for the sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking. To combat this modern form of slavery, I established a team within the Department of Justice known as the Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team. This specialized unit provides targeted assistance and implements aggressive measures to put an end to these horrific crimes in our state. I want to express my deep appreciation for all of our partners who have worked alongside us in this crucial operation. Together, we can forge a safer future for all vulnerable individuals who rightfully deserve protection, freedom, and justice.”

Eleven vehicles were towed after suspects were arrested and law enforcement officers executed eight residential search warrants, after the initial operation. The suspects are facing felony charges such as contact a minor with the intent of sex, attempt lewd act with a child under the age of 14 and attempted child pornography production. In addition to the California Department of Justice, the law enforcement agencies involved were the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Rancho Cordova Police Department, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Citrus Heights Police Department, Sacramento Police Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Grove Police Department, Folsom Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Rocklin Police Department, Placer County District Attorney’s Office, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol —CCIU, Sacramento County Probation, Federal Bureau of Investigation- Sacramento, Homeland Security Investigations, Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, Turlock Police Department, Tracy Police Department, and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.

A video produced by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, detailing the operation can be found here.