Holabird's Wild West Relics Auction held April 6th-7th & 13th-14th featured 2,300 lots in over 60 collecting categories

Circa 1880 mounted original albumen photograph of the 13-man posse that was sent from Tucson to Yuma, Arizona to arrest one of the Goldwater brothers for fraud ($8,750).

California Gold Rush-era gold and quartz nugget, discovered in the Shasta area, so large (2 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches, weighing 1.75 pounds) it almost looked like a small boulder ($25,000).

Frank Abadie pint-size, knife edge coffin Nevada whiskey bottle with the original paper nearly intact, clear in color, circa 1884-1886, one of the top Nevada whiskeys out there ($2,875).

Stunning squash blossom necklace with dark blue turquoise in a dark brown to black matrix, crafted circa 1960 by Jimmy Long, the spouse of Navajo silversmith Helen Long ($3,250).