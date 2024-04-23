Salary.com Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation

Silver Anniversary Underscores Company’s Impact on Marketplace

Waltham, MA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the top provider of software and data solutions for managing total compensation, is excited to announce its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, Salary.com has led the way in changing how businesses handle compensation, providing them with tools to determine fair pay for their employees and make them more competitive.



Founded in 1999 with an unprecedented free salary tool available to all, Salary.com made compensation an open conversation. The company has since empowered businesses to make informed decisions about compensation, offering software that simplifies pay planning, benchmarks against industry standards, and ensures adherence to legal requirements. Over the past 25 years, the company has remained committed to its mission of helping businesses succeed while promoting fairness and equity in compensation practices.



"We're proud to mark this significant milestone in Salary.com's history," said Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com. "For 25 years, we've worked tirelessly to support businesses in navigating the complexities of compensation management. We're grateful to our customers for their trust and partnership in achieving this milestone."



Throughout its history, Salary.com has introduced innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of businesses, from automated pay planning tools to real-time market data insights. By continually innovating, Salary.com has grown at 30 percent a year for two and a half decades. The company has evolved from serving the compensation department to a broader focus on the entire organization.

“I was present at the birth of Salary.com, which forever changed the landscape of compensation management and HR technology,” said Bill Kutik, co-founder of the HR Technology Conference, a year older at 26 than the company. "Before, no one outside HR knew what any position paid. Kent Plunkett and his team created a new industry by making that transparent and available to candidates and employees for the first time. Uniquely, Salary.com understands and equips both employers and employees--and has always been a driving force for innovation.”



To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the company is shipping its IQ product next month, which adds an entirely new dimension to salary and planning through use of real time job data and AI analytics.



Salary.com will be hosting special events and initiatives throughout the year to celebrate its achievements and express gratitude to its customers, employees, and partners. For more information about Salary.com and its solutions for compensation management, visit Salary.com.

