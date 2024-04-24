Asian Sit-Stand Desk Manufacturer V-Mounts Expands With New Facility In California
Global Leader in Ergonomic Furniture Aims to Provides Current and New OEM partners with faster development and production capabilities.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Mounts Ergonomics, a leading global OEM supplier of ergonomic Sit-Stand Desks, Desk Converters, Work-Stations, and Mobile Desks, is proud to announce the launch of its U.S.-based sales and support office in Pasadena, CA. This expansion aims to provide current and new OEM partners with shorter development and production lead times, enhancing V-Mounts' commitment to delivering world-class products and support to its North American clientele.
Headquartered and with manufacturing facilities just outside of Shanghai, China, V-Mounts has established itself as one of the largest OEM manufacturers globally of ergonomic furniture, with a focus on height adjustable desk products. Leading-edge production facility offers the following:
• 1.6 million square feet under roof with over 800 dedicated and trained employees
• Over 20 new product designs each month available for review and purchase
• Company one of the top 5 manufacturers in the world for office furniture
Ann Wang, President of V-Mounts Ergonomics, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to strengthen support for their North American customers. "Since our inception 17 years ago, we have experienced tremendous growth through our focus on the sit-stand desk category," Wang stated. "With a team of dedicated staff in North America, we are confident we can provide both a superior product and a superior long-term relationship than what our competitors currently offer."
The management team overseeing this expansion includes Ann Wang as President, Reno Jiang as Managing Director - North American Business, and Doug Marrison as Sales Director -North America. V-Mounts will be showcasing its latest offerings at NEOCON 2024 in Chicago, the leading commercial interiors trade show in the U.S., scheduled from June 10-12, 2024.
Additionally, the company will participate in several international exhibitions throughout the year, including:
• The 135th Canton Fair, Guangzhou, China: April 23rd-27th
• NeoCon – Chicago, Illinois, USA June10-12
• China International Furniture Fair Tianjin: May 16th-19th
• The 29th Furniture China, Shanghai: September 10-13
• Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show: Hong Kong, October 11-14
For more information on the company and opportunities for partnerships, please contact Doug Marrison. Email: dougmarrison@v-mounts.com / Phone: 847-571-2720
Visit the virtual reality section of our website at www.V-mounts.com.
V-Mounts Ergonomics is a division of Qidong Vision Mounts Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qidong, Jiangsu China 226200
