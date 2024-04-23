Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion Showcasing Critical DoD & IC Solutions at SOF Week in Tampa, FL on May 6-10, 2024

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 95 of its technology providers at SOF Week 2024 hosted by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (Global SOF) on May 6-10, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

The event is expected to draw more than 15,000 Government officials, international representatives, military experts and industry leaders who will engage in an array of educational sessions, networking opportunities and technology demonstrations. SOF Week serves to showcase USSOCOM’s plans for the future of the force, including its global strategies and capability needs, as well as strengthen the SOF community and highlight new innovative military capabilities.

LEARN:

SOF Week offers a diverse range of programs including keynotes, panel discussions, directorate overviews, executive forums and more. These insightful and interactive sessions provide a window into the world of special operations and the exciting avenues to leverage technology developments as outlined in the session topics below.

A Collaborative Approach to Rapid Defense Innovation

Army Futures Command International: Innovation Through Global Partnerships

Enterprise Information Systems (EIS)

Joint Warfighting Concept 3.0

Military and Industry Trailblazers Diversity of Experience and Thought

Privacy Enhancing Technologies & Digital Hygiene

SOCOM Pathways for Doing International Business

Technology as an International SOF Force Multiplier

The Future of Special Operations

Training, Tools, and Applications for CMMC

In addition, the show features 1-on-1 meetings, a community corridor with 40 non-profits, professional development sessions, a USSOCOM awards ceremony, the 10th anniversary reception of the Global SOF Foundation and numerous other affiliate events, including a Government-business matchmaking session, concert, charity event and documentary premiere.

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #341, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on Sundays on ABC 7 and Tuesdays on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

ATTEND:

Monday-Friday, May 6-10, 2024

Tampa Convention Center

141 E Brorein St

Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT & ITS PARTNERS:

Reception:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception on Wednesday, May 8, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. |18:00-21:00 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium. Register for the reception here.

The Florida Aquarium

701 Channelside Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Executive Briefings:

Join Carahsoft and its partners for executive briefings May 7th – 9th to hear from:

Alteryx

Anjuna

Axonius Federal Systems

BlueVoyant

Broadcom

Cohesity

Collibra Data.World

Gitlab

Mainsail

MixMode

Mobilize VISION

Pryon

Red Hat Rise8

Rubrik

Second Front

UiPath

Verkada

VMware by Broadcom



Connect with leaders from these industry leading companies regarding technology tools, resources and connections. Visit Carahsoft's SOF Week event site for additional details.



ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and 85 technology partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, cloud computing, customer experience and engagement, artificial intelligence & machine learning and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #341 at the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) Floors 1 & 3 and the expanded exhibits at the JW Marriott (JWM). Connect with the Carahsoft vendor partners listed below throughout the show floor.

Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner in the Carahsoft Pavilion Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion









AI & Machine Learning

Accrete.Ai (DEMO #340 - TCC F3 + #3807)

Adobe (#1813)

Babel Street (#3017)

Blackbird.AI (#5003)

Black Cape (#337)

BlueHalo (#621)

Cloudera (#4920 - JWM)

Cohesity (#4915 - JWM)

CrowdStrike (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Denodo (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Duality Technologies (#4914 - JWM)

Dynatrace (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Elemental Cognition (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Graphika (#4601)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#4917 - JWM)

Nutanix (#4919 - JWM)

NVIDIA (#705)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Percipient.ai (#3102)

Primer (#1140)

Red Hat (#5008)

SandboxAQ (#1950)

SAS (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Scale AI (#4709)

Seerist (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

Socialgist (#340 - TCC F3)

Speedata (#340 - TCC F3)

Splunk (#3313)

Striveworks (#4903 - JWM)

Synopsys (#4908 - JWM)

UiPath (#3208 - TCC F1)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

Yurts Technologies (#3003) Autonomy & Robotic Technology Axon (#748)

BlueHalo (#621)

Emesent (#815)

NVIDIA (#705)

Persistent Systems (#1133)

Skydio (#813) Cloud Computing

Anantyx (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Anjuna (#4902 - JWM)

Cellebrite (#4900)

Censys (#4905 - JWM)

Cloudera (#4920 - JWM)

Cohesity (#4915 - JWM)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Delinea (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Denodo (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Dynatrace (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Elastic (#3202 - TCC F1)

Ivanti (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Nutanix (#4919 - JWM)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Palo Alto Networks (#3105)

Red Hat (#5008)

Rise8 (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Rubrik (#4912 - JWM)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

Splunk (#3313)

Swish Data (#3012)

Synopsys (#4908 - JWM)

Thales (#633)

UiPath (#3208 - TCC F1)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM) Mobility & Telework Anantyx (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Cellebrite (#4900)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Delinea (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#4917 - JWM)

Ivanti (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Magnet Forensics (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Nutanix (#4919 - JWM)

Persistent Systems (#1133)

QinetiQ (#1533)

Red Hat (#5008)

Rocket.Chat (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM) Cybersecurity Aqua Security (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Armis (#4911 - JWM)

Axonius Federal Systems (#4913 - JWM)

Babel Street (#3017)

Bastille (#4904 - JWM)

Blackbird.AI (#5003)

Cellebrite (#4900)

Censys (#4905 - JWM)

Chainalysis (#4907 - JWM)

Cohesity (#4915 - JWM)

CounterCraft (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

CrowdStrike (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Delinea (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Dynatrace (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Elastic (#3202 - TCC F1)

Flashpoint (#4701)

Forescout (#3210 - TCC F1)

Fortinet Federal (#3204 - TCC F1)

Forward Networks (#3315)

Glasswall (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Graphika (#4601)

Hypori (#1316)

Illumio (#4921 - JWM)

Ivanti (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Jacobs (#1305)

Kharon (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Magnet Forensics (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

OffSec (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Palo Alto Networks (#3105)

Primer (#1140)

Project Hosts (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

QinetiQ (#1533)

Recorded Future (#4710)

Rise8 (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Rocket.Chat (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Rubrik (#4912 - JWM)

SandboxAQ (#1950)

SAS (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Security Compass (#4909 - JWM)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

SolarWinds (#3206 - TCC F1)

Sonatype (#4918 - JWM)

Splunk (#3313)

Swish Data (#3012)

Synopsys (#4908 - JWM)

Tanium (#3200 - TCC F1)

Thales (#633)

Tidelift (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Trend Micro (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

UberEther (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM)

Zscaler (#3212 - TCC F1) Geospatial

BlueHalo (#621)

Emesent (#815)

Govini (#4916 - JWM)

HawkEye360 (#1304)

Immersive Wisdom (#4719)

Jacobs (#1305)

Persistent Systems (#1133)

QinetiQ (#1533)

Skydio (#813)

Striveworks (#4903 - JWM) Customer Experience & Engagement

Meltwater (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Rocket.Chat (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

Socialgist (#340 - TCC F3) IoT

Armis (#4911 - JWM)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Epiq Solutions (#1202)

NVIDIA (#705)

Palo Alto Networks (#3105)

Persistent Systems (#1133)

QinetiQ (#1533)

SAS (DEMO #341 - TCC F3) Open Source

Cloudera (#4920 - JWM)

Red Hat (#5008)

Rocket.Chat (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Sonatype (#4918 - JWM)

Synopsys (#4908 - JWM)

Tidelift (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM) MultiCloud

Aqua Security (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Cloudera (#4920 - JWM)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Denodo (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Nutanix (#4919 - JWM)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM) FedRAMP Axon (#748)

Cohesity (#4915 - JWM)

Dynatrace (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Elastic (#3202 - TCC F1)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Project Hosts (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

UberEther (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Zscaler (#3212 - TCC F1) DevSecOps

Aqua Security (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

CrowdStrike (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Delinea (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Dynatrace (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Elastic (#3202 - TCC F1)

Glasswall (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Nutanix (#4919 - JWM)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Red Hat (#5008)

Rocket.Chat (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Security Compass (#4909 - JWM)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

Sonatype (#4918 - JWM)

Swish Data (#3012)

Synopsys (#4908 - JWM)

Tanium (#3200 - TCC F1)

Tidelift (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Trend Micro (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM) HR & Training Tech OffSec (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Oracle (#4910 - JWM)

Yurts Technologies (#3003) Zero Trust Axonius Federal Systems (#4913 - JWM)

Cohesity (#4915 - JWM)

Delinea (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Duality Technologies (#4914 - JWM)

Forescout (#3210 - TCC F1)

Fortinet Federal (#3204 - TCC F1)

Forward Networks (#3315)

Glasswall (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Hypori (#1316)

Illumio (#4921 - JWM)

Ivanti (DEMO #340 - TCC F3)

Palo Alto Networks (#3105)

Rubrik (#4912 - JWM)

ServiceNow (#3214 - TCC F1)

SolarWinds (#3206 - TCC F1)

Splunk (#3313)

Tanium (#3200 - TCC F1)

Thales (#633)

Trend Micro (DEMO #341 - TCC F3)

Veritas Technologies (#4901 - JWM)

VMware by Broadcom (#4906 - JWM)

Zscaler (#3212 - TCC F1)

To view the interactive show floor map, click here.



JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference visit Carahsoft’s SOF Week event site, or contact Lindsay Renee at (571) 662-3336 or SOFweek@carahsoft.com.

