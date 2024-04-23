TAPCO Teams Up With HAAS Alert to Offer Safety Warnings to Vulnerable Drivers

TAPCO and HAAS Alert join forces to enhance roadway safety by joining cutting-edge traffic technology with real-time digital alerts

BROWN DEER, Wis., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HAAS Alert, the company behind the digital alerting platform Safety Cloud®.

Through this new partnership, TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert Systems will continue to warn wrong-way drivers and encourage turnaround efforts. Now, the systems will have the built-in capability to alert nearby drivers of an approaching wrong-way driver.



“While we have led the industry in wrong-way detection technology and innovation by decreasing wrong-way events in problematic locations, HAAS Alert adds another layer of safety to TAPCO wrong-way detection technology by granting advance warning to nearby right-way drivers who may be at risk of a wrong-way driver collision,” remarks TAPCO’s Vice President of Innovation, Morgan Marks. “Safety Cloud digital alerts are offered with every TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert System at no additional cost to our customers — a win-win for traffic safety.”



Here’s how Safety Cloud digital alerting works:

TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert Systems connects to Safety Cloud through TAPCO’s smart city software BlinkLink ®

When a wrong-way vehicle is detected, BlinkLink ® automatically alerts nearby drivers in the route of the wrong-way driver

Right-way drivers receive these warning alerts through in-vehicle navigation







“HAAS Alert’s goal of creating safer and more connected roads can be realized through partnership with other companies who share that vision,” says Jeremy Agulnek Senior Vice President, Connected Vehicle at HAAS Alert. “Delivering Safety Cloud digital alerts through TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert Systems is a great example of industry collaboration that is cost-effective and saves lives.”

TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert Systems flash warning alerts to capture the wrong-way driver’s attention and encourage self-correction. These flashing alerts can be LED-enhanced BlinkerSigns, beacons or LegendViz® internally-illuminated signs. If the driver does not self-correct and continues down the ramp, a second layer of alert communications are triggered via TAPCO’s BlinkLink® smart city software platform and Safety Cloud to warn right-way drivers of the potential danger ahead.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO’s mission has been to save lives by setting the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From Wrong-Way Alert Systems and pedestrian crossing enhancements to our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

About HAAS

HAAS Alert’s mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com

