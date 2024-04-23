Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate

Published: Apr 23, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in 2018:

“Jennifer and I are saddened by the loss of Officer Wingate. His commitment to the people of Oakland exemplified the highest ideals of law enforcement. Our deeply felt condolences are with his loved ones and the men and women of the Oakland Police Department.”

On April 20, 2024, Officer Wingate succumbed to injuries sustained in 2018.

Officer Wingate, 28, began his public service career as an Oakland Police Cadet in 2013. In 2018, Officer Wingate was recognized as “Rookie of the Year” by the Oakland Police Department.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and extended family.

In honor of Officer Wingate, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

