StateStreet Group Expands Its Portfolio with Management of Walthall Lofts & The Courthouse

StateStreet Group Now Managing Walthall Lofts in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StateStreet Group, L.L.C. (SSG), an award-winning leader in property management, is delighted to announce its latest partnership, taking over the management of The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse, premier apartment communities located in the heart of downtown Jackson, Mississippi. These additions to SSG’s growing portfolio underlines the company’s commitment to enhancing residential experiences and community development across the region.

The Walthall Lofts were redeveloped in 2020 into luxury apartments with amenities that you have to see to believe.

Located at 225 East Capitol Street in Jackson, this 8- floor, 154 unit building has studio, loft, and one bedroom options, in addition to pool, fitness, and parking amenities.

The Courthouse, a historic building located next door to the Walthall Lofts, was first constructed in 1933 and served as the U.S. District Court building. The iconic Art Deco building has been renovated, and residents can choose one of fifteen different floor plans in this building.

Justin Peterson, President of StateStreet Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, “We are thrilled to bring SSG’s exceptional management approach to these downtown properties. This partnership is in perfect alignment with our strategic goals for growth, excellence in service, and contributing to our community.”

Frank Buchanan, Vice President of Property Management, added, “Our team is excited to apply our expertise to enrich the living experience at The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service, ensuring that The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse not only meet but exceed the expectations of its residents.”

“It’s a thrill to get our hands on these wonderful properties,” said Natalie Sargent, SSG’s Regional Manager. "With its history, views of the Governor's Mansion and proximity to the Capitol building, this space is the perfect spot to call home. Being surrounded by history but given the best modern conveniences, we are excited to show future residents all this property has to offer.”

These two properties join a long list of SSG’s distinguished apartment communities in Jackson including The Quarter House, The Quarter Lofts, The Meridian, and Vieux Carré. To learn more about StateStreet Group and their properties, visit them on the web at statestreetgroup.com. To find out more information about the availability at Walthall Lofts & The Courthouse, visit their website at walthalllofts.com.

About StateStreet Group

StateStreet Group (SSG) is a leading real estate development and property management firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, with experience throughout the Southeast. SSG has over 50 years of experience in the management of multifamily communities, both for itself and for third-party owners. For the past two years, SSG communities have been recognized as “Property of the Year” by the Mississippi Apartment Association. SSG is constantly seeking ways to expand its portfolio, both throughout Mississippi and in surrounding states.