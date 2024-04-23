Submit Release
Public invited to learn about upcoming improvements to Ravine Way area

CANADA, April 23 - People are invited to an information session about transit and active transportation-related improvement plans to the Ravine Way area.

Ministry staff will present proposed designs for improvements coming to Ravine Way area, between Highway 1 and Highway 17/Vernon Avenue. This area will play an important role in the future of the transit-oriented commitments made recently by the Province near Saanich’s Uptown district .  

The session will share the design concepts and seek public feedback about plans to enhance transit infrastructure, support transit-oriented development, promote active transportation, improve connections between travel modes, and enhance movement for people travelling by bus, foot, bicycle, wheelchair or scooter.

The information session will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 3-7 p.m. at Cedar Hill Golf Course, 1400 Derby Rd., Saanich. Ministry staff will provide a design overview, answer questions and welcome feedback about the project.

Members of the media are invited to arrive at 2:30 p.m. for a preview of the materials.

Learn More:

For more information about the project, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/highway17ravineway   

Questions and comments can be emailed to: TRAN.WEBMASTER@gov.bc.ca

