Porsche Sugar Land Hosts Grand Opening Celebration (Video Footage Below)
indiGO Auto Group hosted a Grand Opening celebration for its newest location, Porsche Sugar Land, located in Sugar Land, Texas. Watch the video to learn more.
We’re thrilled to bring indiGO Auto Group’s concierge style, white-glove service to the Sugar Land community”SUGAR LAND, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indiGO Auto Group, the country’s premier boutique automotive retailer with 26 luxury dealerships throughout Texas, California, Missouri and Arkansas, recently hosted a Grand Opening celebration for its newest location, Porsche Sugar Land, located at 13426 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, Texas.
— General Manager Bram Zeegers
More than 300 invited guests enjoyed a ribbon-cutting ceremony, addresses by Porsche Cars North America CEO Timo Resch and indiGO Auto Group CEO Kelly Wolf, live music by DJ Tay Powers, Veuve Clicquot champagne, a carving station, a Raw Bar Experience, Live Action Pasta, and complimentary gifts.
The 150,000-square-foot Porsche Center is adjacent to some of the city’s most popular retail outlets and attractions. The campus was built from the ground up utilizing low-carbon technology and boasts an array of state-of-the-art, energy efficient design features, further demonstrating indiGO Auto Group’s commitment to sustainability.
“Since breaking ground in June of 2022, our goal has been to create a fully immersive, experiential ownership journey that exceeds all expectations,” said Porsche Sugar Land General Manager Bram Zeegers. “We’re thrilled to bring indiGO Auto Group’s concierge style, white-glove service to the Sugar Land community.”
Porsche Sugar Land employs approximately 50 full-time team members — ranging from sales to service — and is already an important economic driver for the City of Sugar Land and the larger Houston metro area. Additional open positions are listed at www.indigoautogroup.com/careers.
indiGO Auto Group acquired its first Texas store, Porsche North Houston, in 2010. The company now boasts 26 franchised stores in six U.S. markets, including the recently added Porsche San Francisco and Porsche Little Rock, which is slated to open later this spring, making indiGO Auto Group one of the largest franchisees of Porsche Centers in the country.
indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion that is displayed by every team member. The company is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.
For more information, visit www.porschesugarland.com
About indiGO Auto Group
indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 26 franchised dealerships in seven United States markets, including Houston and Sugar Land, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, and St. Louis, Missouri, plus San Francisco, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Marin, and Redwood City, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche St. Louis; indiGO Classic Cars; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. For more information visit www.indigoautogroup.com
Grand Opening of Porsche Sugar Land