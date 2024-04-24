Old Trapper Announces Multi-year Partnership Expansion with Big Ten Conference and Network

Official Beef Jerky of Big Ten Conference

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network (BTN), solidifying its status as the Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten Conference. This new multi-year agreement extends through July 2027 and marks a milestone in Old Trapper’s commitment to collegiate sports and the Big Ten community.

The expanded partnership encompasses an array of activations and engagements, designed to enhance fan experiences across various Big Ten sporting events. Highlights of the partnership include:

*Old Trapper will maintain a prominent presence at marquee events such as the Big Ten Football Championship and both the Men's and Women's Big Ten Basketball Tournaments, with onsite sampling and visibility throughout the venues.

*Old Trapper will have a presence at Men's Hockey, Baseball, and Softball Tournaments, while supporting additional Big Ten sports teams, demonstrating a commitment to the diverse athletic programs within the conference.

*As part of Big Ten’s studio programming, Old Trapper will be highlighted in the "What’s Your Beef" segment

*Old Trapper will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the B1G Network Halftime Show for all afternoon games, enhancing its visibility and engagement with fans during pivotal moments of gameplay.

*Fans can expect to see Old Trapper's presence during FOX and FS1 college football and basketball programming on "Smokin’ Player of the Game."

Old Trapper will also have live streaming presence across all BTN sports programming and will actively engage with fans through BTN and FOX social media channels.

“We are excited to announce our expanded partnership with the Big Ten Network,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten Conference, we are dedicated to enriching the fan experience and supporting the incredible athletes and teams within the Big Ten community. This expanded multi-year partnership allows us to connect with fans in meaningful ways and further solidifies our commitment to collegiate sports."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.