Appointment of Jaki Chowdhury as CEO of Dotlines UK

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotlines NV (the “Company” or “Dotlines”), a technology-driven solutions and services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaki Chowdhury as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company’s UK subsidiary Dotlines UK.

Jaki has over 18 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, having worked for BT, Vodafone, and TalkTalk.

During this time, he played a key role in the launch of BT’s own-brand Wi-Fi router and Vodafone’s Mobile Private Network solutions.

As Product Director of TalkTalk, Jaki oversaw the launch of the UK’s first altnet wholesale broadband offering, as well as leading a transformation programme to shut down legacy exchanges that were modernised into a next generation network ecosystem.

Dotlines UK is a newly established UK-based subsidiary of the Company aiming to disrupt the UK’s telecommunications, broadband, and cyber security sectors by leveraging the Company’s success in Asia to provide industry-leading solutions for corporations and consumers alike. Jaki will be key to achieving this goal by employing his expertise in the UK market to effectively integrate the Company’s proven technologies in this new geography. Moreover, he will be central to ensuring the sustainability of Dotlines UK’s operations, as the Company strives to achieve B Corporation certification.

Jaki will spearhead Dotlines UK’s roll-out of its three key offerings in the UK market, namely: Carnival Internet (“Carnival”), a broadband provider for consumers and enterprises, Audra, a cyber security service, and Purplecube360, a business support system (BSS) and customer relationship management (CRM) offering for telecommunication operators. The Company’s appointment of Jaki as CEO puts Dotlines UK in the best position possible to successfully roll-out its services, while maintaining its core commitments to innovation and sustainability.

Jaki Chowdhury, CEO of Dotlines UK, commented:

“I am excited to join Dotlines UK as its CEO as the Company embarks on its latest stage of expansion into new market and geography. I look forward to working with Dotlines UK’s industry-leading team to effectively integrate the Company’s proven technologies, solutions, and services in the UK market to make it a hub for Dotlines’ operations outside of Asia.

“Dotlines’ success in Asia has provided the Company with the technological and financial foundations to make a significant impact on the UK’s telecommunications, broadband, and cyber security sectors. The opportunity to play a leading role in delivering on this objective is key to my decision to join the Dotlines UK and wider Dotlines family.”

Mahbubul Matin, Group Chairman of Dotlines, commented:

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Chowdhury as the CEO of Dotlines UK. When Dotlines made the strategic decision to scale globally outside of Asia, the UK was identified as the ideal hub for this project and Jaki is the ideal CEO and leader to help deliver on this goal.

“Jaki’s unrivalled industry expertise and experience in the UK telecommunications and broadband sectors will complement Dotlines’ impressive offerings to maximise our impact on the UK market. I look forward to working closely with Jaki as we deliver upon Dotlines UK’s objective of disrupting the UK telecommunications space.”

About Dotlines UK

Dotlines UK is a subsidiary of Dotlines NV and is a provider of technology solutions, dedicated to disrupting the UK’s telecommunications, broadband, and cyber security spaces by providing innovative solutions across these sectors. With a focus on customer experience, sustainability, and societal welfare, Dotlines UK aims to revolutionise the UK industry landscape through its innovative corporate and consumer offerings.