HARMONY PROGRAM ANNUAL GALA MAY 6th HOSTED BY CBS NEWS’ ADRIANA DIAZ, FEATURING 8-TIME GRAMMY-WINNER CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Us in Celebrating a Remarkable Year of Providing NYC Students with Access and Excellence in Music Education
The Harmony Program, a non-profit organization providing children from underserved communities with musical training, will present its annual gala on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Tribeca 360° (10 Desbrosses Street, NYC 10013) beginning at 6:30 pm ET. Tickets can be purchased here: Harmony Program Gala Tickets.
The gala will be hosted by CBS News National Correspondent and Anchor Adriana Diaz, who is also a Harmony Program Board member and proud New York City public school graduate. Following a musical cocktail reception, the evening will include a seated dinner and live performances, beginning at 7:30 pm ET.
The event will celebrate the Harmony Program's 2024 Artist Honorees, Christian McBride and Melissa Walker. Christian is an eight-time GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, and band leader. He is also the host of NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” and “The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian” on Sirius XM. Melissa Walker is a GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist, arts education advocate, and founder of Jazz House KiDS.
Harmony Program’s 2024 Corporate Honoree is Cheryl Guerin, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Strategy & Innovation of Mastercard. Cheryl has long championed the arts, recently leading the launch of Mastercard’s Artist Accelerator platform, uniting music industry icons and technology to promote emerging artists. A supporter of the GRAMMY’s MusiCares and the Young People’s Chorus, she has also advanced Mastercard’s commitment to curate and create live music performances, involving collaborators, Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, and Justin Timberlake.
“This has been a significant year for the Harmony Program,” said Harmony Program Founder Anne Fitzgibbon. “We have expanded our reach across New York City and are now focused on creating musical pathways - from beginner instruction to ensemble and orchestral performance - for all New York City children.”
2024 has seen a dramatic expansion in the Harmony Program. The non-profit tripled its reach to over 3,000 students from all five boroughs with its greatest growth in the Bronx, where it serves children in grades pre-K through eight.
Harmony Program students are also performing in world-class venues this year from Lincoln Center and Merkin Hall to 92NY, where they performed alongside musicians of the GRAMMY-Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, longstanding partners of the organization.
And, for the first time, the Harmony Program will hold its free summer camp for NYC children in grades K-12 at the world-famous Juilliard School. The three-week music camp will be held July 29 through August 16, 2024, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and immerse students in six ensembles of instrumentalists and vocalists, led by Harmony Program teaching artists.
All funds raised at the 2024 Gala will support the Harmony Program’s efforts to bring music education into under-served communities across New York City.
For more information, please visit www.HarmonyProgram.org.
About the Harmony Program:
The Harmony Program, established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, community-based music instruction, ensemble training and access to a variety of cultural experiences, in an effort to promote healthy social development and academic achievement. The Harmony Program’s unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing professional musicians to teach at partnering public schools and community centers throughout New York City. This year, the Harmony Program will reach over 3,000 students from all five boroughs.
Harmony Program


