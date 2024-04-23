FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL & ETP



Cboe CA: FJFB

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending April 30, 2024.

The cash distributions are payable on May 7, 2024 to Unitholders of record on April 30, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0500 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1050 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0450



