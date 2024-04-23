Hon. Brittany A. Schneider appointed chief judge of the 14th Judicial District

Thursday, April 18, 2024

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Brittany A. Schneider to serve as chief judge in the 14th Judicial District (Grand, Moffat, and Routt counties).

Judge Schneider will replace the Hon. Michael A. “Mick” O’Hara III, who was appointed as a District Court judge in 2002 and has served as chief judge since January 2003. Chief Judge O’Hara will retire at the end of his current term on Jan. 14, 2025; a judicial-vacancy announcement will be made later this year.

“Chief Judge O’Hara has been an exemplary leader for his district and an important asset to the Judicial Department,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “We wish him the best in retirement, and look forward to working with Judge Schneider in her new capacity as chief judge.”

Judge Schneider was raised on the Western Slope and practiced law for eight years before becoming a deputy district attorney in Moffat County. She was appointed in July 2020 as the Moffat County Court judge, and was appointed to the District Court in November 2023.

As chief judge, she will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial, and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts and probation is conducted efficiently and effectively.