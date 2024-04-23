Manchester Community College Launches Free 12-Week Welding Boot Camp Funded by US Navy

Free welding program created to address the critical skills gap in the submarine manufacturing sector

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite State Manufacturing (GSM) and Manchester Community College (MCC) are thrilled to announce the creation of the MCC Workforce Development Welding Program. The first cohort will begin on May 20.



As a key player in the US Navy Submarine Industrial Base (SIB), GSM devotes most of its production to manufacturing complex mechanical assemblies for the Columbia Class (CLB) and Virginia Class (VCS) submarine programs.

The free 12-week accelerated welding program, supported by SENEDIA – The Alliance for Defense Tech, Talent and Innovation through their Department of Defense Innovation, Capability, and Modernization contract, with technical support from the US Navy, was designed from core classes in MCC’s well-established welding AS degree program. GSM's welding team reviewed and contributed to the curriculum, ensuring it aligns with the exacting standards required for submarine manufacturing. This fast-paced program aims to equip students with the specialized skills to excel in the submarine construction welding sector.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen commented, “The submarine industrial base is confronted with a five-fold increase in production tonnage that will help create and sustain tens of thousands of new jobs, including here in the Granite State, over the next several years,” said Shaheen. “I’m proud to support this inventive partnership between industry, academia and government to help address this national security challenge and was pleased to have secured this valuable submarine supplier development funding. I look forward to the great team of Manchester Community College, Granite State Manufacturing and SENEDIA swiftly working to execute the program and enable our next generation of in-demand and respected welders.”

GSM is on an ambitious growth trajectory, mirroring the expansion of the Submarine Industrial Base. This MCC welding program follows the successful model of the Machinist Training Pipeline Program, a free 10-week Precision Manufacturing Boot Camp at Nashua Community College (NCC), with GSM planning to hire 1-3 graduates from each cohort.

The demand for skilled welders is at an all-time high, closely matching the critical need for machinists. Graduates of this new welding program can anticipate significant interest from multiple area employers, including GSM, which is looking to onboard three entry-level welders by August 30, 2024, and an additional 6-8 in the following year.

The launch of the welding boot camp at MCC marks a significant step towards addressing the crucial skills shortage in the submarine manufacturing industry. MCC and GSM are excited to welcome the first group of trainees and are confident that the program has the potential to substantially strengthen New Hampshire's workforce by offering stable, well-paying jobs to members of our communities.

About Granite State Manufacturing

Granite State Manufacturing (GSM) is a small business contract manufacturer providing complete in-house capabilities including machining, NAVSEA-certified welding, wiring, assembly, and testing. GSM-built equipment is on every US Navy submarine and many surface ships. GSM has 5-axis machining up to 33ft long or 82in diameter and welding up to 35,000lbs.

About Manchester Community College

Manchester Community College is part of the Community College System of New Hampshire and offers more than 65 associate degree and certificate programs for transfer and career training in the areas of: Arts, Humanities and Communication; Business; Education, Social and Behavioral Science; Health Services; Industry and Transportation; and STEM and Advanced Manufacturing. MCC also offers professional development and customized corporate and industry training through its Workforce Development Center. For more information, visit mccnh.edu or WDC Accelerated Welding - Manchester Community College NH (mccnh.edu)

For More Information, Contact:

Chuck Neild, MCC Workforce Development Center, cneild@ccsnh.edu (603) 206-8187

David Costello, Rising Tide Associates, david@risingtidemhd.com (617) 875-2492