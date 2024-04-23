Central 1 announces results from 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (“Central 1”) is pleased to announce the resolution set out in the 2024 Annual General Meeting & Meeting Information Notice dated March 22, 2024, for the 2024 Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2024 (the ''Meeting''), has been approved by its members.



Class A members passed by ordinary resolution the appointment of KPMG as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of Central 1 at a remuneration to be set by Central 1’s Board of Directors. All but one Class A Member voting on the resolution voted in favour. Voting closed on April 19, 2024 at which time 32 Class A Members had cast their vote.

Central 1 Board of Directors

On April 2, 2024, Central 1 announced the following candidates for its Board of Directors were declared elected or re-elected, all for three-year terms: Barry Delaney (re-elected for a second term) and Brian Harris (elected for a first term) both for the BC Region, and Shawn Good (elected for a first term), and John Klassen (re-elected for a second term) for the Ontario Region. The Board also approved the re-appointment of Penny-Lynn McPherson, an unaffiliated director, for a three-year term.

At the close of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Central 1’s Board of Directors is composed of the following directors:

Carolyn Burke Penny-Lynn McPherson Paul Challinor Sunny Sodhi Barry Delaney Christie Stephenson Connie Denesiuk Art Van Pelt Shawn Good Tom Vandeloo Brian Harris Russell Voutour John Klassen Cheryl Wallace Shelley McDade

At the Board’s reorganization meeting on April 16, 2024, Shelley McDade and Carolyn Burke were re-elected as Board Chair and Vice-Chair respectively, each for a second term of one year.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda LeNeve

Interim Head of Communications & Marketing

T: 1-800-661-6813

E: communications@central1.com

Corporate Secretary Office

Wendy Kennish

Corporate Secretary

T: 604-730-6306

E: corporatesecretary@central1.com

Investors

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

T 905-282-8588 or 1-800-661-6813 ext 8588

E bclode@central1.com