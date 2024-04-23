Children’s Book Offers Positive Affirmations To Encourage Self-Love

Palmetto Publishing’s latest picture book release is an inspirational set of affirmations to foster resilience, confidence, and kindness.

Charleston, SC, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents looking to instill a sense of confidence, kindness, and self-love in their children will want to check out I AM: Empowering Affirmations From A-Z, an inspiring picture book that goes beyond the conventional ABCs and transforms each letter into a powerful positive affirmation. Written by a long-time advocate for youth, Ashlena Hansen, I AM challenges children and children at heart to embrace their own unique identities, cultivate compassion for others, and build an unshakable spirit of resilience.

With each new page of I AM, children and their caregivers can enjoy mindfully crafted affirmations and vivid illustrations. Every affirmation in I AM aims to plant the seeds of self-love and help children look at themselves or others with newfound eyes. I AM can be used as a bedtime story for nighttime meditation, a storybook for afternoon playtime, or a tool for finding affirmations that can be incorporated into a daily routine. The message of I AM’s affirmations transcends age, and both children and adults can enjoy this masterfully crafted children’s book.

Parents and caregivers can use the book’s powerful positive affirmations to open important conversations about fostering a positive inner dialogue and building self-esteem. Educators can use the book in the classroom to introduce children to the concept of affirmations and how they can nurture and influence our daily behaviors.

I AM: Empowering Affirmations From A-Z is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Ashlena Hansen is a beloved wife and mother of four creative, funny, and adventurous children. She has an exceptional passion for youth and has worked with children for nearly two decades. Her close friends and family would describe her as a giver of encouragement, hope, strength, light, and love. Her prayer for I AM: Empowering Affirmations From A-Z is that it will inspire the next generation to embrace resilience, kindness, and self-love. Ashlena and her family are grateful for the life they are building together in west Texas.

