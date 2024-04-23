SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 on May 7, 2024

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. On that day, SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:00 a.m. (08:00) EDT / 2:00 p.m. (14:00) CET.

The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

