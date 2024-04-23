Stardog Appoints Scott Montigelli as New Global SVP of Sales

Sales Vet Seeks to Help Generative AI Tools Break Through in the Enterprise

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardog, the enterprise data and AI company dedicated to providing workers with direct and easy access to critical business data, is announcing the appointment of Scott Montigelli as its new SVP, Global Sales. Montigelli brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in the technology industry and has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams.



Prior to joining Stardog, Montigelli held senior-level positions at renowned technology companies WalkMe and Yext. His passion for delivering value to the customer, expertise in enterprise software solution sales and prior start-up experiences will be instrumental in driving Stardog's sales initiatives forward. In his new role, Montigelli will be responsible for leading Stardog's global sales strategy, expanding its customer base, and driving revenue growth across key markets.

"We are excited to welcome Scott to the Stardog team," said Kendall Clark, founder and CEO of Stardog. "Generative AI has barely scratched the surface in terms of enterprise adoption and we’re excited for Scott to play a key role in bringing our Voicebox and Karaoke platforms to large organizations seeking the benefits of GenAI. His extensive experience and deep understanding of highly regulated industries like Financial Services and Life Sciences make him a strong fit to lead this effort.”

Stardog’s Voicebox and Karaoke solutions are built with the enterprise in mind and geared towards helping large organizations get to innovation faster with fast, accurate and explainable insights with no hallucinations. Voicebox, Stardog's AI Data Assistant, addresses chronic issues for businesses, including the inability to get accurate data into their people's hands in a timely and efficient manner. With Stardog Karaoke, industries such as Financial Services and Life Sciences, who are known to have the most stringent regulations and have thus far not been able to benefit from Generative AI in a meaningful way, can now generate fast, accurate and secure insights from their on-premise data.

"I look forward to joining the talented team at Stardog and becoming part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the data and AI space," said Montigelli. "There is massive growth potential for the adoption of Generative AI in the enterprise and Stardog is the first company to have really built a platform that gets workers the information they need, when they need it, and does so accurately, hallucination free.”

For more information about Stardog Voicebox and Karaoke, which are available now, please visit stardog.ai.

About Stardog

Stardog is a Data and AI company dedicated to helping enterprise companies and government agencies make better decisions with data. Stardog’s platform helps organizations like Morgan Stanley, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raytheon, Bosch and NASA to explore any data and uncover hidden connections for their most mission critical and complex problems. With Stardog Voicebox, any knowledge worker can ask a question of their data and get a fast, secure and accurate answer. Empower your organization to discover, explore and gain hidden insights for continuous innovation. For more information, visit www.stardog.com.



