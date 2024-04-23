My Outhouse Announces New Showroom to Better Serve Customers
My Outhouse is excited to announce its relocation to a new, larger garden room showroom in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, UK.
My Outhouse is a family-owned business dedicated to creating high-quality garden rooms.
Following a year marked by significant growth, My Outhouse is excited to announce its relocation to a new, larger facility at 1 Crossoaks Farm, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 5PH.
This strategic move is designed to serve our clients better and enhance their experience with us. The new premises provide a more spacious and welcoming environment and allow potential and existing customers to examine the quality of our buildings firsthand.
By visiting our new showroom, clients can make well-informed decisions and ensure their complete satisfaction with our products and services.
We invite everyone to visit and explore our stunning garden rooms at our improved location. Now, customers have the exciting opportunity to visit us and personally view multiple garden rooms in our new 3,000 sq ft showroom.
What is different in the new showroom? It will host five styles of outbuildings, which can be used as garden offices, gyms, summer houses, annexes & studios.
In our commitment to providing uninterrupted service, My Outhouse will maintain operations at our original location in Hertfordshire until the successful completion of our move on 1st May 2024.
This strategic decision ensured that our clients experienced no disruption in service as we transitioned to our new, larger premises at 1 Crossoaks Farm, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 5PH.
We are now fully operational at our new location and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same dedication and quality they have come to expect from My Outhouse.
Along with the new premises, the company is also endorsed by Which? Trusted Traders and Hertfordshire Trading Standards, providing clients with peace of mind when working with My Outhouse.
The new premises offer enhanced operational capabilities and the space necessary to accommodate our growing team and increasing production demands. Moving to a more prominent location addresses current needs and lays the groundwork for future expansion. The reviews from our clients have been highly positive, and we expect the move to allow us to continue to innovate and improve our product offerings, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.
Furthermore, the strategic location of our new office enables us to tap into a broader talent pool, which is essential for driving innovation and maintaining competitive advantage.
The proximity to major transportation links such as the A1, M25 and M1 motorways enhances our logistical capabilities, facilitating smoother operations and faster delivery times across London, Essex & Hertfordshire.
This relocation is not just a change of address; it represents a significant step forward in our mission to grow and succeed in the coming years.
Director David Luck: "My Outhouse is a family-owned business with decades of experience in construction and carpentry. We are dedicated to creating high-quality garden rooms for all of our customers to whatever specification is required. We take great pride in delivering low-maintenance and durable garden rooms that customers can use all year round. We are extremely pleased with our move and expect it to enhance productivity and allow us to deliver a much better customer experience going forward."
My Outhouse ensures the durability and longevity of their garden rooms through several key practices and construction choices:
Use of High-Quality Materials: My Outhouse utilises robust construction techniques that contribute to the resilience and energy efficiency of their garden rooms. This includes the use of high-quality materials that are designed to last and provide significant cost savings to customers.
The company is known for its excellent craftsmanship. The garden rooms are built with precision, ensuring every aspect from flooring to doors is constructed to the highest standard. This attention to detail not only enhances the visual appeal but it also increases the structural integrity of the buildings.
Environmental Considerations: My Outhouse is committed to being environmentally friendly, influencing their choice of materials and building practices. This approach ensures the sustainability of their projects and contributes to the overall durability and maintenance ease of the garden rooms.
Customisation and Client Involvement: By involving clients in the design process and tailoring each garden room to meet specific needs, My Outhouse ensures that each structure is ideally suited to its intended use, which can positively impact the longevity of the building.
These factors combined ensure that garden rooms built by My Outhouse are not only aesthetically pleasing and functional but are also durable and long-lasting, making them a valuable addition to any property.
To visit My Outhouse's garden room showroom in Hertfordshire, contact them through the website or by phone: 020 8092 2224
