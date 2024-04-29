Everything To Know About The 2024 Met Gala
Explore This Year's Met Gala Through The Lens of BroadwayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world awaits this year's Met Gala in May, the event's theme “The Garden of Time” along with the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” has everyone excited to see which ensembles will be worn on the red carpet. The Met Gala offers a stage where art and fashion intersect, presenting designs that are as expressive as they are exquisite. For anyone planning to tune-in to the annual event, here’s what to know:
What is the Met Gala: The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that consistently raises eight-figure sums.
When is the Met Gala: The 2024 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event usually starts at 6 pm EST.
Who is hosting the Met Gala: The hosts of the 2024 Met Gala are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.
How to watch the Met Gala: The best way to tune in to this year’s Met Gala is to watch a livestream of the red carpet from a publication such as Vogue.
Details on the 2024 Met Gala theme and more: This year’s Met Gala will span over 400 years of fashion history, aiming to explore the diverse aspects of fashion, its cyclical nature, and future implications through 250 rare pieces from the Costume Institute's permanent collection. Some garments will be reimagined through video animation, light projection, AI, CGI, and more. The 2024 event adopts a theme that can also be seen by travelers from across the globe on New York City’s Broadway stages as many Broadway shows, including those featured in The Broadway Collection over the years, consistently reimagine historical fashion trends.
In 2018, The Cher Show opened on Broadway to depict Cher’s journey from dreamer to Oscar-winner. The musical's triumph stemmed from its remarkable costume designs as Bob Mackie, Cher's dedicated designer, contributed significantly to the fashions seen in the show, from the bell bottoms of the sixties to daring high-thigh-slit gowns.
SIX presents an innovative take on Henry VIII's wives, portraying them as pop divas. This musical revolutionizes history with captivating costumes mirroring each queen's story, such as Anne Boleyn's scandalous green dress to Catherine of Aragon's golden-black ensemble - think Tudor puff sleeves paired with a high-hemmed dress and headpieces reminiscent of 15th-17th century paintings.
One of the newest shows on the Broadway stage, The Great Gatsby transports audiences to the vibrant Roaring Twenties by blending original period pieces, such as flapper dresses, feathered headbands, cloche hats, and sleek suits, with modern elements.
