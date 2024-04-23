Metta Sandiford-Artest Partners with GOATs LLC as Brand Ambassador.
Partnership to Propel Brand Across Global Platforms
GOATs LLC is doing big things in the sports world, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. Together, we will bring the stories of the greatest athletes ever to audiences around the world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOATs LLC, the trailblazing content platform known for its rich portrayal of sports legends through the lens of the iconic sports photographer Walter Iooss, is proud to announce Metta Sandiford-Artest as its new Strategic Advisory / Brand Ambassador and executive producer. This collaboration with Artest Management Group heralds a new chapter in the GOATs saga, building upon its successful documentary content series and expanding its footprint across multimedia immersive museums, fan experiences, live events, and original merchandise.
— Metta Sandiford-Artest
GOATs LLC has revolutionized the sports documentary scene with its series "GOATs: The Greatest of All-Time with photographer Walter Iooss," which premiered in prime time on ESPN. Featuring original interviews with legends like Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, and more, the series has set a precedent in sports storytelling. Now, with the second series of GOATs documentaries nearing completion, the brand is poised to raise the bar even higher, featuring never-before-told stories of sports greatness.
The partnership between GOATs LLC and Metta Sandiford-Artest, facilitated by Artest Management Group, is a strategic move to leverage the unparalleled legacies of sports GOATs across basketball, football, baseball, tennis, golf, boxing, Olympics, soccer, and more. As a celebrated athlete himself, Metta brings a unique perspective and an expansive network to promote the GOATs brand and its diverse offerings, from content series to immersive experiences and limited-edition collectibles.
Kevin Kaufman, Founder/Director of GOATs LLC, expressed his enthusiasm: "Metta Sandiford-Artest is not just a sports icon but a visionary who understands the depth and impact of these athletes' stories. His involvement as Brand Ambassador will significantly amplify our message and connect with fans on a global scale."
“We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the GOATs brand,” said Joseph DiMuro, CEO/Executive Producer of GOATS LLC. “Our partnership with Metta and Artest Management Group will help redefine how the world engages with sports legends, making their unparalleled achievements accessible and inspirational across all platforms globally.”
Metta Sandiford-Artest shared his excitement about the partnership: "GOATs LLC is doing big things in the sports world, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. Together, we will bring the stories of the greatest athletes ever to audiences around the world, creating immersive experiences and products that celebrate their legacy."
The GOATs brand is more than a documentary series; it's a transmedia IP content platform delivering world-class talent with a world-class team. With the addition of immersive experiences expected to travel to major cities, venues, and events and the launch of an original merchandise line, GOATs LLC is building a multifunctional, multi-product platform that transcends traditional storytelling.
As GOATs continues to develop, launch, and grow its brand across multiple platforms, the partnership with Metta Sandiford-Artest marks a significant milestone in its journey to celebrate the icons of sports in unparalleled ways.
About GOATs LLC:
GOATs LLC is a pioneering content production company that brings the stories of the greatest athletes of all time to life through documentaries, immersive experiences, and unique merchandise. With a focus on capturing the essence of sports greatness, GOATs celebrates the achievements, challenges, and untold stories of legends across all sports disciplines.
About Artest Management Group:
Artest Management Group (AMG), headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, is a leading force in management consulting and sports marketing. AMG specializes in connecting audiences with innovative sports-related content and experiences, fostering a deeper appreciation for the world of sports.
Vicky Sarro
GOATS LLC
vicky@royalcollective.net
Visit us on social media:
Other