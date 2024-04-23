Invero Pharma Inc. and Rheos Medical Corporation Collaborate to Improve Survival Post-Cardiac Arrest

Drug Developer Invero Pharma and Device Manufacturer Rheos work together to bring the orphan drug and FDA fast-track designated Xenex (xenon gas) into phase 3.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invero Pharma Inc. and Rheos Medical Corporation are excited to announce a strategic partnership to develop a revolutionary medical device aimed at enhancing post-cardiac arrest care. The collaborative effort leverages the expertise of both companies to create a proprietary device designed to deliver Invero’s XENEX® (xenon) gas for inhalation, with the goal of improving patient survival through neuroprotection.

In addition to holding the Investigational New Drug (IND) for XENEX, Invero Pharma also holds Orphan Drug Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement (SPA), and a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the use of XENEX in post-cardiac arrest patients. Invero is leveraging its positive data from a Phase II post-cardiac arrest neuroprotection study to reinitiate a similar Pivotal Phase III Study.

Individuals suffering Cardiac Arrest have minutes to restore circulation and to resume the flow of oxygenated blood to the brain, heart, and other vital organs. XENEX has the potential to address a true unmet medical need, as there are no commercially available neuroprotective pharmacotherapies for these patients.

This groundbreaking venture marks a significant milestone in the medical technology landscape, bringing together the innovative prowess of Invero Pharma, Inc. and Rheos Medical Corporation. By combining their strengths in pharmaceuticals and medical devices, respectively, the companies are pooling their resources and expertise to drive innovation and intellectual property to address a critical gap in current post-cardiac arrest treatment options.

The collaboration aims to develop a cutting-edge XENEX Delivery System that optimizes the delivery of xenon and oxygen to post-cardiac arrest patients. The unique device is designed to improve patient survival rates in this underserved patient population by leveraging the neuroprotective benefits of xenon, as demonstrated in the successful Phase II study, in an effective and efficient way.

The proprietary device under development intends to provide healthcare professionals with an intuitive tool that easily integrates with existing ICU mechanical ventilators to enable the delivery of this unique neuroprotective therapy with minimum loss of xenon; first in a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial and subsequently in a commercial setting.

Doug Stefanelli, CEO of Invero Pharma Inc, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The 24 hours post-resuscitation are critical as this is the period where brain damage or death often occurs. This collaboration signifies a commitment to advancing medical solutions that can make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes. We believe that the combination of our pharmaceutical expertise with Rheos Medical Corporation's device innovation will pave the way for a transformative approach to post cardiac arrest care."

Brian Bell, CEO of Rheos Medical Corporation, added, "Rheos Medical’s platform technology, called Clarity, can enhance and conserve the delivery of a broad base of inhaled therapeutics and expensive medical gases. The collaboration with Invero Pharma Inc. aligns with our mission to develop state-of-the-art medical devices that have the potential to redefine treatment standards. Together, we aspire to create a device that not only improves survival rates but also enhances the quality of life for patients on their road to recovery."

About Invero Pharma Inc.:

Invero Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Buffalo, NY, dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address critical medical challenges. With a focus on neuroprotection and patient outcomes, Invero Pharma Inc. is committed to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and development.

About Rheos Medical Corporation:

Rheos Medical Corp., based in Batavia, NY, is a medical device company focused on delivery of medical gases and pharmaceuticals. Our platform-based technology allows enhanced delivery and conservation of otherwise expensive therapeutic agents; allowing our products to provide clinical benefit when standard solutions are either impractical or cost prohibitive.

