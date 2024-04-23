Gateway Group Celebrates 25ᵗʰ Anniversary with Return of its Annual Conference and Launch of New Service Offerings

2024 Conference in San Francisco on September 4th and 5th to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies from a Range of Industries Presenting to 300+ Institutional Investors and Analysts



Expanded Services Include Corporate and Investor Website Design & Development, Social Media, and Digital Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group ("Gateway"), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced the official return of its annual Gateway Conference, taking place at the Four Seasons San Francisco on September 4th and 5th. This signature event, which coincides with Gateway’s landmark 25-year anniversary, will connect more than 100 innovative companies across several major industries with over 300 leading institutional investors, family offices, and research analysts.

Since 1999, Gateway’s mission has been rooted in the foundational belief that successful agency communications strategies require focused industry expertise combined with a deep commitment to client understanding.

“From day one, our goal has been clear – to transcend the traditional investor relations approach by fostering genuine, impactful partnerships with our clients and leveraging that unique engagement to drive outsized results,” said Scott Liolios, Founder and President of Gateway. “As we celebrate 25 years of commitment to this mission, our ethos has remained the same while expanding to new horizons, including public relations and emerging forms of digital media. Wherever companies have a story to tell, we’re there to guide them.”

Expanded Services

Over the years, Gateway’s approach has been guided by a willingness to evolve alongside its clients operating in increasingly dynamic environments. Recognizing a growing need for a more holistic communications strategy outside of traditional investor relations, Gateway officially launched its Public Relations practice in 2021 and introduced a Branding & Creative division in 2023. Gateway’s combined offerings now integrate investor relations, earned media engagement, content production, and social media, providing a cohesive and comprehensive approach to corporate communications.

Late in 2023, Gateway further expanded the capabilities of its Branding & Creative division to include comprehensive website design and development services and bolstered its PR practice to include more robust digital marketing services. These new strategic offerings allow clients to create and maintain a dynamic online presence, an essential component to operating in today’s business landscape.

“Incorporating digital media strategies as well as web design and development into our B&C business is a logical expansion of our existing capabilities and allows us to further integrate with clients and partners in telling their brand stories to a wide range of audiences,” said David Walsh, Creative Director at Gateway. “These new offerings reflect our integrated approach to branding and digital communication, ensuring our clients stand out and effectively communicate their unique value proposition in today's digital world.”

Corporate Web Development: With performance, optimization, and brand alignment top of mind, Gateway works with its clients to create a web presence that goes beyond basic templates and outdated design frameworks. From tracking lead generation and visitor funnels to monitoring referral sources and traffic analysis, the web development team takes an intuitive, data-backed approach. Gateway’s Branding & Creative executives also put user experience front and center, ensuring a perfect balance of form and functionality.

Investor Relations Web Development: Investor relations websites are a key component to being a public company. Beyond serving as the central information hub for prospective and current investors, IR sites can offer valuable information based on site traffic and other intent-based activities. Harnessing this data can empower IROs and agencies to better understand their target audience and interested prospects for outreach. This interconnected approach allows for more strategic and focused IR campaigns that lead to better outcomes.

Digital Marketing: An optimized digital presence is key to finding relevant audiences online. Gateway’s digital marketing experts incorporate the vital components of a strong online presence to help brands stand out from the crowd. Services include: SEO auditing and best practice recommendations, email newsletter management, company and executive social media strategy consultation and implementation, and execution of digital advertising campaigns. With an investor-focused approach, Gateway digital marketing executives also offer online engagement strategies designed to effectively target retail investor audiences across a variety of online platforms.

In conjunction with the launch of its web design and digital marketing offerings, Gateway recently unveiled a new corporate website that highlights the firm’s capabilities and provides a more robust user experience.

Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective, investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

Invitation requests can be made through the conference website or via email at conference@gateway-grp.com.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

