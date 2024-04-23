Door Market size worth $ 162.15 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.50% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Unlocking Opportunity: Explore Trends and Insights in the Door Market! Discover Growth Projections, Innovative Designs, and Key Players. Click for Competitive Analysis and Market Dynamics

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Door Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 117.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 162.15 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Door Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED ASSA, Dormakaba, Lerand, Stanlegy Black & Decker, VELUX, Jeld-Wen, Hörmann, YKK, Pella, Truporte, Masco, Hafele, Roto SEGMENTS COVERED By Material, By Application, By Type, and By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Door Market Overview

Innovative Technological Advancements: Innovative advancements such as smart locks and energy-efficient materials are transforming the door market landscape. These advancements contribute to improved security, convenience, and sustainability, which in turn fuel the increasing demand and growth of the market.

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The increasing need for doors in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is being fueled by urban expansion and construction projects happening globally. Given the growing urban populations and investments in infrastructure, the door market is experiencing a significant increase in demand. This creates promising opportunities for those involved in the industry.

Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Consumers and businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of environmental conservation and energy savings, leading to a growing demand for energy-efficient doors. Embracing sustainable materials and designs not only helps to reduce carbon footprint, but also provides significant long-term cost savings. This, in turn, encourages wider adoption and drives the expansion of the market.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Door manufacturers and suppliers face challenges due to the unpredictable changes in raw material costs, including steel, wood, and glass. The fluctuating prices have a significant impact on profit margins and pricing strategies, which can hinder the growth of the market and create operational challenges.

Stringent Regulatory Standards and Compliance Requirements: Door manufacturers face increasingly strict requirements due to evolving building codes, safety regulations, and compliance standards. Meeting these standards requires significant investments in research, development, and certification, which can have an impact on profitability and competitiveness in the market.

Economic Uncertainty and Market Volatility: Fluctuations in the economy, political conflicts, and worldwide emergencies have the potential to impact consumer spending habits and construction projects, which in turn can have an impact on the stability of the door market. The current state of financial markets and decreased investments in construction have resulted in a challenging environment for market growth and expansion.

Geographic Dominance:

The geographical dominance in the door market is influenced by various factors such as population density, urbanisation rates, construction activities, and economic growth. Regions experiencing rapid urban population growth and strong construction sectors, such as Asia-Pacific and North America, frequently demonstrate substantial market control.

In addition, certain regions have a strong foothold due to their well-developed infrastructure, technological progress, and favourable regulatory conditions. Nevertheless, the growing urbanisation and infrastructure development initiatives in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East have led to an increasing interest in these emerging markets. In analysing the Door Market, it becomes evident that various economic, demographic, and industry-specific factors contribute to the geographical dominance observed.

Door Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including ASSA, Dormakaba, Lerand, Stanlegy Black & Decker, VELUX, Jeld-Wen, Hörmann, YKK, Pella, Truporte, Masco, Hafele, Roto. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Door Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Door Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Door Market into Material, Application, Type, And Geography.

Door Market, by Material: Wooden Doors Metal Doors Glass Doors Composite Doors

Door Market, by Application: Residential Doors Commercial Doors Institutional Doors

Door Market, by Type: Swinging Doors Sliding Doors Folding Doors

Door Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



