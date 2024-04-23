inriver Appoints Rohit Goyal as CEO to Drive Growth, Innovation and Customer Success





MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inriver , a software company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced the appointment of Rohit Goyal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS platforms in e-commerce, insurtech and fintech, Goyal will lead inriver through the organization’s next phase of growth.



“2023 was a transformative year at inriver, with the company building upon a strong foundation and reinvigorating its brand in the marketplace,” said Goyal. “inriver possesses a unique ability to help brands, manufacturers, and retailers leverage product information to drive profit and delight their customers at every touchpoint. I could not be more excited to join such a talented team as we continue to strengthen our offerings and unlock new opportunities for our customers and partners.”

“Rohit’s track record of driving innovation, commercial scalability, and engineering excellence at companies like Demandware/Salesforce Commerce Cloud and TrueMotion uniquely prepares him to lead inriver,” said Johan Boström, co-founder and board director of inriver. “Now more than ever, customers are striving to deliver exceptional brand experiences across channels, and Rohit’s dual focus on customer success and product excellence come at precisely the right moment to help them meet that goal. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Prior to joining the inriver team, Goyal served as Chief Operating Officer at TrueMotion (acquired by Cambridge Mobile Telematics), where he was responsible for technology and product, including data science, engineering, product management, design, and client services. Additionally, Goyal served as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at Demandware, driving product strategy, roadmap and execution. He further helped facilitate Demandware's sale to and integration into Salesforce as the Salesforce Commerce Cloud. He has also served as an advisor to several B2B SaaS startups. Goyal received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Denison University, master’s and PhD in computer science from The Ohio State University, and MBA from MIT Sloan.

inriver is backed by private equity firms THL Partners and Verdane.

About inriver:

inriver is the composable platform that powers your entire product journey, combining the agility of the inriver PIM with advanced syndication, monitoring, digital shelf performance, and integration capabilities. inriver provides seamless flexibility to meet growing consumer, regulatory, and market demands. Supporting both B2B and B2C enterprises throughout the entire product cycle, the inriver platform empowers businesses to deliver compelling product experiences while ensuring data accuracy and consistency from origin to sale and every stage in between.

inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices all over the world, inriver has a team of over 350 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com.

