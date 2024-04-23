Submit Release
MDC invites birders to free Spring Warbler Day hike May 9 near Cole Camp

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people interested in warblers, colorful migrating songbirds, to participate in a free Spring Warbler Day guided hike from 7 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, at the Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area southeast of Cole Camp. MDC staff will lead a guided hike to see birds and explore a healthy forest and woodland habitat that supports a rich variety of resident and migrant songbirds.

Warblers are neotropical migratory birds. In the spring, some species fly thousands of miles from their over-wintering grounds in Central and South America to their breeding grounds in the northern United States and Canada. Big Buffalo Creek and surrounding private lands offer contiguous tracts of forest, open woodlands, and stream corridor habitat that are important for migrating and nesting warblers. Birders enjoy spotting warblers because they are often quite colorful with brilliant yellow, orange, and blue hues in their plumage. Many have beautiful songs, too.

The conservation area anchors MDC’s Big Buffalo Creek Watershed Priority Geography, a partnership between MDC and private landowners for stream, fish, forest, and wildlife conservation.

For Spring Warbler Day, participants will meet at the Big Buffalo Creek campground. The 1.5-mile hike will be over varied terrain with some steep slopes. Birders of all levels including beginners are welcome. Space is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xu.

