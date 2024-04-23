Anna Frey To Attend Pro Football Draft As Part Of NIL Partnership With Six Star Pro Nutrition®

The Pro Football TikTok® Sensation And Tennis Star Will Help Welcome Mr. Irrelevant To Team Six Star® And Promote The Brand’s New Protein Shake At Sam’s Club®

Detroit, MI and Oakville, ON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anna Frey’s “Big Game” adventure saw the 16-year-old notch more than 100 million social media video views, more than any influencer in Las Vegas during football’s championship weekend.

Now the Utah tennis prodigy is back, this time where her claim to fame got its start two years ago — even if she didn’t know it yet — Pro Football’s Draft.

Back in 2022, a little-known quarterback from Arizona (via Iowa) was picked with the last selection of that year’s Draft. The teenager that became a meme for her physical resemblance to that selection wouldn’t emerge until 18-months later, as “Mr. Irrelevant” led his club to “The Big Game” in Las Vegas.

The rest, as they say, is history, as Frey would become Gen-Z’s answer and antidote to a certain pop-star captivating headlines. For them, “The Big Game” was less about Kansas City and San Francisco and more about Anna vs. the Pop Star.

Frey will attend her first “Pro Football Draft” in Detroit as part of her Name, Image and Likeness deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition®, America’s #1 selling Sports Nutrition brand1, who, in addition to leveraging her two-million TikTok followers®, will shoot content and promote the new Six Star® Protein Shake Ready-to-Drink (“RTD”) in Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal flavor, available exclusively at Sam’s Club®.

“Anna wasn’t just a sensation at ‘The Big Game,’ she has really generated excitement among young, hard-to-reach consumers and our buyers at the retail level,” said Todd Johnson, VP, North American Sales for Iovate Health Sciences International, makers of the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand. “Coming from a large household with four other siblings, she is a perfect ambassador for the new protein shake RTD that we’ve aligned with Kellogg's® to sell at a retailer like Sam’s Club®’ that plays such a huge role in the lives of families.”

Frey joins a trio of Pro Football Draft prospects to promote the new protein drink, including 2024 National Champion Roman Wilson (Michigan), 2022 and 2023 National Champion Ladd McConkey (Georgia), and South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, who will leverage their social media and press appearances to generate buzz for the collaboration. The iconic Toucan Sam® character will be the on-package face of the new Six Star® and Kellogg's® Protein Shake, bringing a touch of nostalgia and fun to the sports and fitness world.

According to TennisRecruting.net, Frey, now a sophomore, is considered the top ranked player in both Utah and in the Mountain region and is the fifth-ranked player nationally in singles. As a 14-year-old, she won the 6A State Championship at Farmington High School and holds a 25-7 record, including an 11-3 record against fellow Blue Chip prospects.

Since 2021, the Six Star® brand has made high school sports a top priority, including school-wide partnerships with athletic departments in 15 different states. She joins Pro Football All-Pro T.J. Watt, College Football sensation Jalen Milroe and U.S. soccer sensation Kristie Mewis as current Six Star® ambassadors.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Sam’s Club®, Walmart®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers. For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com , or @SixStarProNutrition on Instagram® and @SixStarPro on TikTok® and XTM.

1 - Six Star Pro Nutrition® is America’s #1 Selling Sports Nutrition Brand based on Circana MULO total unit sales data for powder and pill products 52 weeks ending 12/31/2023.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 220 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

