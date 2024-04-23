Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Reach $5.82 Billion by 2028 |Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) recently published a report in which it predicts the global aerospace artificial intelligence market to reach $5,826.1 million in 2028 with a remarkable CAGR of 43.4% from an estimated market size of $373.6 million in 2020. The forecast years for this analysis are from 2021 to 2028. Furthermore, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market, including current trends, pricing factors, market dynamics, industry segmental and regional analysis, and a complete overview of the business environment.

Factors such as the increase in fuel efficiency through the implementation of artificial intelligence technology and the growing use of artificial intelligence to improve security in airports are driving the growth of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market. However, strict airline regulations and the expensive implementation of AI in the aerospace industry, along with the lack of skilled and qualified staff, could hamper market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the use of artificial intelligence to ensure the efficient operation and maintenance of aircraft, and the growing customer satisfaction and promotion of the use of dependable cloud software, provide immersive opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 45.5% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the flight operation segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.7% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The competitive analysis in the report offers a further investigation of the top players along with their investments, product offerings, geographical reach, business growth planning, and market dominance. Furthermore, it highlights considerable growth strategies implemented by top companies to stay ahead in the competition in the market, which include partnerships, product/service launches, strategic alliances, and more. Some of the top players profiled in the global aerospace artificial intelligence industry are as follows:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

Spark Cognition

Iris Automation Inc.

General Electric Company

SITA

Thales Groups

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Airbus S.A.S.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This study presents analytical depiction of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall aerospace artificial intelligence market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current aerospace artificial intelligence market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

