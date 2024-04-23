Zefiro Methane Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Listing of Common Shares on Cboe Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (the “Company” or “Zefiro”) is pleased to announce today the successful closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta of a total of 2,300,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $1.50 per Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of $3,450,000, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option, pursuant to a final prospectus dated April 8, 2024 (the “Prospectus”).

Following completion of the Offering, the Company has 65,659,500 Shares issued and outstanding, 54,575,000 of which are subject to escrow and other contractual restrictions on transfer as of the listing date, as disclosed in the Prospectus. The Company has received final approval from the Cboe Canada Inc. exchange (“Cboe Canada”) and the Shares will be listed and available for trading on Cboe Canada at market open today under the symbol “ZEFI”.

PI Financial Corp. acted as lead underwriter for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Raymond James Ltd. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Cozen O’Connor LLP acted for Zefiro and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted for the Underwriters.

Talal Debs, an insider of Zefiro (the “Insider”), participated in the Offering, acquiring an aggregate of 420,200 Shares under the Offering through X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP. Participation of the Insider in the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insider nor the consideration paid by the Insider exceeded 25% of Zefiro’s market capitalization.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an emissions solutions firm specializing in methane abatement, striving to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca) under the heading "Risk Factors".