Allocation of aid from the USA is an important step towards the victory of Ukraine – Alona Lebedieva
EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Congress voted for the aid package for Ukraine, which must now be approved by the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden. These processes will be fast. Despite the apparent politically motivated delays in the approval process, Democrats and Republicans have come to understand that aid to Ukraine is an investment in global security and justice that is being undermined by Russia and its satellites.
"Finally, we will begin to receive critically important support that can change the situation on the battlefield and strengthen air defense. Due to a lack of resources, Ukraine has lost more than half a thousand square kilometers of territory, human lives, we have critical damage to the energy infrastructure, there was no reason to delay," believes Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group of companies "Aurum Group".
Ultimately, this decision again proves that despite different political views or confrontations within Western states, the civilized world is united in providing assistance to Ukraine.
"Practically all leaders of the democratic world have expressed support for the decision of Congress. Some countries have immediately announced their new aid packages. We hope that all of this, in combination, will save the lives of our defenders and help stabilize the situation in the frontline regions, bringing us closer to victory," she continues.
Simultaneously, alongside the passage of bill No. 8038 on the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, we are also approaching the moment of their transfer, including from Europe, Alona Lebedieva believes. After all, Europeans in most cases await the first steps from the United States and then also make complex decisions.
Funds from the approved package will be allocated as follows:
- $23.2 billion for replenishing American armaments, supplies, and facilities;
- $11.3 billion for current US military operations in the region;
- $13.8 billion for the purchase of advanced weapon systems, defense goods, and defense services;
- $7.9 billion in direct financial assistance in the form of credit with the possibility of canceling 50% of the debt after November 15, 2024, subject to review by Congress;
- $26 million for the continuation of oversight and accountability through assistance and equipment provided to Ukraine.
Alona Lebedieva
