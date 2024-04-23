Electric Van Market worth USD 76.7 Billion Globally by 2031 with 28.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Electric Van Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Van Market by Range (Up to 100 miles, 100 to 200 miles, above 200 miles), by Battery Capacity (Up to 50 kWh, above 50 kWh), by Propulsion (Battery Electric Van, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Van), and by Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 / 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 $𝟕𝟔.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $𝟔.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟐𝟖.𝟗% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The increase in government initiatives for the promotion of e-mobility, the increase in demand for emission-free & high-performance electric vans, and the reduction in the cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric van market. However, the lack of charging infrastructure, and limited range of electric vans restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, the 100 to 200 miles segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The launch of new electric vans having a range between 100 to 200 miles contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, Fiat Professional, a Stellantis NV subsidiary, unveiled its new 100% electric "E-Ducato" van. Moreover, the 100 to 200 miles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝟓𝟎 𝐤𝐖𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, the above 50 kWh segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 59% of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Electric vans with a battery capacity of more than 50 kWh are used in commercial operations. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing application of electric vans in the logistics sector, and last-mile deliveries. Moreover, the above 50 kWh segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, the battery electric van segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 95% of the global electric van market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to simple technology usage and low maintenance of battery electric vans as compared to other electric vehicles. In addition, the launch of a new battery electric van contributes to the growth of this segment. For instance, in September 2021, Nissan introduced its new electric van namely, "Townstar". It utilizes a single electric motor that produces 122 horsepower and an instant torque of 245 nm. Moreover, the battery electric van segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of electric vans by logistics companies to reduce their carbon footprints supplements the market growth. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of electric vans owing to government regulations, and the higher adoption rate of smart mobility services, boost the growth of the electric van market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the introduction of new electric vans by the market players in the region supplements the market growth. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

BYD Company Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault S.A.

Stellantis NV

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Workhorse Group Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By range, the 100 to 200 miles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By battery capacity, the above 50 kWh segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion, the battery electric van segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

