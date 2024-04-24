Solar Canopy Carport Market at +19.1% Growth - Value Trap Or Opportunity
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Solar Canopy Carport Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Solar Canopy Carport market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are SunPower, Distributed Solar Development, LLC, RBI Solar, Ameresco, Inovateus Solar, LightWave Solar, Independent Power System, PowerFlex, RenEnergy Ltd, Staten Solar, CARPORT STRUCTURES CORP, Orion carport, Lumos Solar, Big Dog Solar Energy
The United State Solar Canopy Carport Market was Valued at USD 374.16 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1063.06 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1 % during 2024–2030.
Definition: Solar carports are ground-mounted canopy structures that extend over parking spots. The canopy roof section is slightly inclined - providing an ideal platform for solar panels to be seamlessly attached, which also contributes to the structure's beauty. The slanted roof not only optimises the angle of the solar panels for energy generation, but it also provides natural drainage for precipitation, which is gathered by guttering and routed away. The electricity generated by the solar panels on the carports is instantly ready for use on-site.
Market Trends:
Introduction of Solar Carports to Convert Parking Lots into Sources of Clean Energy with Self-Consumption Photovoltaic Systems
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicle
Growing Demand due to High Fuel Prices
Increase in Demand for Residential Use
Market Opportunities:
Rising Utility Costs Creates an Opportunity for Clean Energy Sources
Growing Adaption of Renewable Energy due to Extension of Investment Tax Credit (ITC)
Increasing Government Sustainability Programs
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Solar Canopy Carport Market: Mono-pitch, Duo-Pitch, Portal-Frame Canopy
Key Applications/end-users of Solar Canopy Carport Market: Commercial, Residential
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Installing a solar carport can reduce utility bills by up to 75%, help the environment, and increase home value. The average electricity bill in the United States is $117.46, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (eia.gov). In addition, they used an average of 893kWh per month. That works out to 29kWh per day. This means that a solar carport could meet 75% of the average American's electrical needs. This will save you $88 per month on your electricity bill (on average). As a result, solar panels are quickly becoming the preferred alternative energy source.
