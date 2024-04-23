MINT Income Fund Distributions

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Income Fund (TSX: MID.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the second quarter of 2024 will be payable to unitholders of MINT Income Fund as follows:





Record Date

Payable Date Distribution Per

Trust Unit April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 $0.04 May 31, 2024 June 14, 2024 $0.04 June 30, 2024 July 15, 2024 $0.04



The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MID.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our investment team utilizes active management to select high-quality, global companies across a variety of sectors and themes. Our product offerings include proven dividend-focused strategies that span real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, diversified income and more. We offer these solutions in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.